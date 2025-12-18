Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Disturbing Photos Released: New Jeffrey Epstein Estate Snaps Show Women Marked With Vile 'Lolita' Messages Written On Their Bodies

Composite photo of Jeffrey Epstein and woman's body with 'Lolita' inscription
Source: MEGA; House Oversight Committee

New photos from the Jeffrey Epstein estate were dropped today.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 18 2025, Published 2:43 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Creepy photos of vile words from the book Lolita written on a woman's body were released in the latest batch of photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The pics were dropped today by the House Oversight Committee, one day before the Epstein files are due to be released.

Article continues below advertisement

The Lolita Pics

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of woman's foot
Source: House Oversignt Committee

'She was Lo, plain Lo, in the morning, standing four feet ten in one sock,' an inscription on a woman's foot read.

Vladimir Nabokov's book Lolilta tells the story of a man's obsession with a 12-year-old girl.

The pictures show phrases from the book written on various parts of a woman's body, including her cleavage, her foot and her back.

"She was Lo, plain Lo, in the morning, standing four feet ten in one sock," an inscription on a woman's foot reads.

The book Lolita can clearly be seen in the background.

Article continues below advertisement

'She Was Lola in Slacks,' a Creepy Image Read

Photo of woman's cleavage with 'Lolita' inscription
Source: House Oversight Committee

'Lo-lee-ta: the tip of the tongue, taking a trip of three steps down the palate to tap at three, on the teeth,' text leading down to a woman's cleavage read.

Leading down to a woman's cleavage, the following inscription appears: "Lo-lee-ta: the tip of the tongue, taking a trip of three steps down the palate to tap at three, on the teeth."

"She was Dolly at school," another marker-drawn drawing reads on what appears to be the side of a woman's neck.

"She was Lola in slacks," another states, while a final photo shows the text "she was Dolores on the dotted line" going down a woman's body.

Article continues below advertisement

What Other Photos Were Released in the Drop?

Photo of text message
Source: House Oversight Committee

A text message released in the photo drop quoted a price of '1000$ per girl.'

Aside from the Lolita photos, other pics in the drop included passport documents, photos with Bill Gates in them, and an eerie text message.

In the message, someone says they "have a friend scout, she sent me some girls today."

"But she asks 1000% per girl," it disturbingly continues. "I will send (you) girls now."

"Maybe someone will be good for J?" the person then asks.

It then goes on to provide information about the girl whose departure city is listed as Russia, though most of it is redacted to protect her privacy.

Prior to today's drop, the House Oversight Committee had dropped other pics from the estate, including ones showing Donald Trump.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Greg Biffle and family.

NASCAR Tragedy: Legendary Driver Greg Biffle Dies with Wife and Kids After Private Plane Crashes on Runway

picture of simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Olympic Golden Girl Simone Biles Blasted by Animal Rights Groups for 'Chopping Dog's Ears Off' in 'Excruciatingly Painful' Procedure

Donald Trump's Signed Off on Releasing the Epstein Files

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump and women
Source: House Oversight Committee

Donald Trump was seen in photos in the last drop from the House Oversight Committee.

After having pressure put upon him, Trump finally signed a bill to release the Epstein files on November 19.

"I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!" the Prez confirmed in a Truth Social post. "As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively."

"Democrats have used the 'Epstein' issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING victories," he added.

A day before Trump signed off to have the files that will tell all on the disgraced financier go public, the House voted to release the Epstein files with a vote of 427-1.

The one person who held out from voting yes was Clay Higgins, a Republican representative from Louisiana.

Higgins defended his decision, noting he'd been a "no" on the bill from the beginning, as the way it is written "reveals and injures thousands of innocent people."

"If enacted in its current form, this type of broad reveal of criminal investigative files, released to a rabid media, will absolutely result in innocent people being hurt," he added, noting that if the bill was amended "to properly address the privacy of victims and other Americans," he would vote for it.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.