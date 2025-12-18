Disturbing Photos Released: New Jeffrey Epstein Estate Snaps Show Women Marked With Vile 'Lolita' Messages Written On Their Bodies

After having pressure put upon him, Trump finally signed a bill to release the Epstein files on November 19.

"I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!" the Prez confirmed in a Truth Social post. "As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively."

"Democrats have used the 'Epstein' issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING victories," he added.

A day before Trump signed off to have the files that will tell all on the disgraced financier go public, the House voted to release the Epstein files with a vote of 427-1.

The one person who held out from voting yes was Clay Higgins, a Republican representative from Louisiana.

Higgins defended his decision, noting he'd been a "no" on the bill from the beginning, as the way it is written "reveals and injures thousands of innocent people."

"If enacted in its current form, this type of broad reveal of criminal investigative files, released to a rabid media, will absolutely result in innocent people being hurt," he added, noting that if the bill was amended "to properly address the privacy of victims and other Americans," he would vote for it.