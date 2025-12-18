Disturbing Photos Released: New Jeffrey Epstein Estate Snaps Show Women Marked With Vile 'Lolita' Messages Written On Their Bodies
Dec. 18 2025, Published 2:43 p.m. ET
Creepy photos of vile words from the book Lolita written on a woman's body were released in the latest batch of photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The pics were dropped today by the House Oversight Committee, one day before the Epstein files are due to be released.
The Lolita Pics
Vladimir Nabokov's book Lolilta tells the story of a man's obsession with a 12-year-old girl.
The pictures show phrases from the book written on various parts of a woman's body, including her cleavage, her foot and her back.
"She was Lo, plain Lo, in the morning, standing four feet ten in one sock," an inscription on a woman's foot reads.
The book Lolita can clearly be seen in the background.
'She Was Lola in Slacks,' a Creepy Image Read
Leading down to a woman's cleavage, the following inscription appears: "Lo-lee-ta: the tip of the tongue, taking a trip of three steps down the palate to tap at three, on the teeth."
"She was Dolly at school," another marker-drawn drawing reads on what appears to be the side of a woman's neck.
"She was Lola in slacks," another states, while a final photo shows the text "she was Dolores on the dotted line" going down a woman's body.
What Other Photos Were Released in the Drop?
Aside from the Lolita photos, other pics in the drop included passport documents, photos with Bill Gates in them, and an eerie text message.
In the message, someone says they "have a friend scout, she sent me some girls today."
"But she asks 1000% per girl," it disturbingly continues. "I will send (you) girls now."
"Maybe someone will be good for J?" the person then asks.
It then goes on to provide information about the girl whose departure city is listed as Russia, though most of it is redacted to protect her privacy.
Prior to today's drop, the House Oversight Committee had dropped other pics from the estate, including ones showing Donald Trump.
Donald Trump's Signed Off on Releasing the Epstein Files
After having pressure put upon him, Trump finally signed a bill to release the Epstein files on November 19.
"I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!" the Prez confirmed in a Truth Social post. "As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively."
"Democrats have used the 'Epstein' issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING victories," he added.
A day before Trump signed off to have the files that will tell all on the disgraced financier go public, the House voted to release the Epstein files with a vote of 427-1.
The one person who held out from voting yes was Clay Higgins, a Republican representative from Louisiana.
Higgins defended his decision, noting he'd been a "no" on the bill from the beginning, as the way it is written "reveals and injures thousands of innocent people."
"If enacted in its current form, this type of broad reveal of criminal investigative files, released to a rabid media, will absolutely result in innocent people being hurt," he added, noting that if the bill was amended "to properly address the privacy of victims and other Americans," he would vote for it.