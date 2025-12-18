Jeffrey Epstein Bombshell: Chilling Text Message Exchange Discussing 'Prices of Girls' Exposed in Newly Released Photos From Sick Pedo's Estate
Dec. 18 2025, Published 1:35 p.m. ET
The House Oversight Committee has dropped a new batch of photos from the Jeffrey Epstein estate, including a screenshot of a bone-chilling text, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the exchange, a price is quoted for girls, and the disgraced financier is seemingly referenced.
A Disturbing Text Message
While it is unclear who the texts are to and from, the content is unsettling.
"I don't know try to send someone else," the message reads. "I have a friend scout she sent me some girls today. But she asks $1000 per girl."
"I will send u girls now," the message continues. "Maybe someone will be good for J?"
It then goes on to provide statistics about a redacted named, 18-year-old girl who is from Russia.
Donald Trump's Name Appears in 'The Epstein Files'
Other photos released in this drop include various lines from the book Lolita written on a woman, a picture with three young women surrounding Epstein, and pics of Bill Gates next to two women whose faces are blurred out.
As Radar recently reported, Donald Trump's chief of staff, Susie Wiles, confirmed the president's name appears in "the Epstein files."
"We know he’s in the file. And he’s not in the file doing anything awful," Wiles shared in a Vanity Fair interview published on Tuesday, December 16.
She also admitted Trump "was on [Epstein's] plane ... he's on the manifest."
Photos of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Exposed
Wiles attributed Trump and Epstein being friends to them being rich and partying years ago.
"They were, you know, sort of young, single, whatever – I know it’s a passé word but sort of young, single playboys together," she explained.
On December 12, the House Oversight Committee dropped its first batch of photos from the Epstein estate, and Trump was featured in some.
In one pic, they were seen chatting with a blonde woman, while another photo clearly showed Trump on Epstein's infamous plane.
While Trump has never denied running in the same circle as Epstein, he has insisted he was never flown to Epstein's private island in the Caribbean.
"I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn him down," Trump claimed in July.
The Epstein Files Release
Trump finally signed a bill to release the infamous Epstein files that will give the public insight into everything regarding Epstein last month, after much pressure was put on him to do so.
"I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES! As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively," he wrote on Truth Social on November 19.
He added: "Democrats have used the 'Epstein' issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING Victories."
The day before he signed the bill, the House voted to release the Epstein files with a vote of 427-1.
The one person who held out was Clay Higgins, a Republican representative from Louisiana.
"I have been a principled 'NO' on this bill from the beginning," he stated on X as a justification for his decision. "What was wrong with the bill three months ago is still wrong today. It abandons 250 years of criminal justice procedure in America. As written, this bill reveals and injures thousands of innocent people – witnesses, people who provided alibis, family members, etc.
"If enacted in its current form, this type of broad reveal of criminal investigative files, released to a rabid media, will absolutely result in innocent people being hurt. Not by my vote. The Oversight Committee is conducting a thorough investigation that has already released well over 60,000 pages of documents from the Epstein case. That effort will continue in a manner that provides all due protections for innocent Americans."
"If the Senate amends the bill to properly address the privacy of victims and other Americans, who are named but not criminally implicated, then I will vote for that bill when it comes back to the House," he added.
The Epstein files are due to be released on Friday, December 19.