Jeffrey Epstein Bombshell: Chilling Text Message Exchange Discussing 'Prices of Girls' Exposed in Newly Released Photos From Sick Pedo's Estate

Trump finally signed a bill to release the infamous Epstein files that will give the public insight into everything regarding Epstein last month, after much pressure was put on him to do so.

"I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES! As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively," he wrote on Truth Social on November 19.

He added: "Democrats have used the 'Epstein' issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING Victories."

The day before he signed the bill, the House voted to release the Epstein files with a vote of 427-1.

The one person who held out was Clay Higgins, a Republican representative from Louisiana.

"I have been a principled 'NO' on this bill from the beginning," he stated on X as a justification for his decision. "What was wrong with the bill three months ago is still wrong today. It abandons 250 years of criminal justice procedure in America. As written, this bill reveals and injures thousands of innocent people – witnesses, people who provided alibis, family members, etc.

"If enacted in its current form, this type of broad reveal of criminal investigative files, released to a rabid media, will absolutely result in innocent people being hurt. Not by my vote. The Oversight Committee is conducting a thorough investigation that has already released well over 60,000 pages of documents from the Epstein case. That effort will continue in a manner that provides all due protections for innocent Americans."

"If the Senate amends the bill to properly address the privacy of victims and other Americans, who are named but not criminally implicated, then I will vote for that bill when it comes back to the House," he added.

The Epstein files are due to be released on Friday, December 19.