Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

'Trump is in The Epstein Files': Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Defends The Don's Controversial Relationship With the Late Pedo — They Were 'Young, Single Playboys Together'

Susie Wiles, Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA/ House Oversight Committee

Trump's Chief of Staff downplayed his name appearing in the Epstein files.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 16 2025, Published 4:14 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump's Chief of Staff made the stunning confirmation that his name appears in "the Epstein file," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Susie Wiles said in an interview published on Tuesday, December 16, that, "We know he’s in the file. And he’s not in the file doing anything awful," referring to the documents on sick pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Is In The Epstein Files

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Wiles confirmed the president's name does appear in the Epstein files.

Wiles stated Trump, 79, "was on [Epstein’s] plane ... he's on the manifest."

However, she chalked up the two men's former friendship to the rich and party-hopping lifestyles they led back in the day, adding, "They were, you know, sort of young, single, whatever — I know it’s a passé word but sort of young, single playboys together."

Article continues below advertisement

'Playboys'

Photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: House Oversight Committe

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were pictured in a photo released by the House Oversight Committee.

Trump has never denied that the two men ran in the same New York City and South Florida social circles prior to Epstein's arrest in 2006 for solicitation of prostitution.

The president was a fixture in the NYC nightlife scene following his separation from ex-wife Marla Maples in 1997. Trump wouldn't meet his current wife, Melania, until 1999.

The House Oversight Committee released new never-before-seen photos of the the pair in a picture dump on December 12.

The duo were seen chatting up a pretty blonde in one snapshot, while another showed Trump aboard Epstein's private plane, of which Wiles confessed the president was on the manifests.

Trump has vehemently denied ever being flown to Epstein's private island in the Caribbean, his primary hub for s-- trafficking underage girls.

"I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn him down," Trump confessed about Epstein in July.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Turned It Down'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: House Oversight Committee

Susie Wiles confirmed Trump's name appears in the manifests for Jeffrey Epstein's private plane.

The House Oversight Committee photo release also included pictures of Epstein with such other rich and powerful men including former President Bill Clinton, Microsoft's billionaire founder Bill Gates and film director Woody Allen.

A snapshot of the former Prince Andrew talking to Gates, 65, was also included in the release of documents.

Trump claimed Clinton, 79, was a regular visitor of Epstein's island during the July press availability.

"I never went to the island, and Bill Clinton went there supposedly 28 times. I never went to the island, but (former Treasury Secretary) Larry Summers, I hear, went there; he was the head of Harvard. And many other people that are very big people, nobody ever talks about them," the president said.

"But a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island. In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn't want to go to his island," he added.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of John Ramsey and JonBenet Ramsey

JonBenet Ramsey Murder Bombshell: Child Beauty Queen's Father Confirms 'New Evidence' That Could Help Solve Daughter's Cold Case Nearly 30 Years Following Her Tragic Death

Composite photo of Rob, Michele and Nick Reiner

Reiner Family Tragedy: Rob and Michele's Troubled Son Nick to Face Double Murder Charges in the Fatal Stabbings of His Parents

'The President Was Wrong'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Bill Clinton, Ghislane Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: House Oversight Committee

Susie Wiles said that contrary to Donald Trump's claims, there is 'no evidence' Bill Clinton flew to Epstein's Caribbean island.

Wiles disputed her boss' claims that Clinton visited Epstein's pedo island.

"There is no evidence" of his visits, she said in the interview, adding, "the president was wrong" to make such a an assertation.

Clinton's camp has acknowledged the former president used Epstein's plane on four occasions in the early 2000s, but said the trips were primarily for business purposes, which "included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.