'Trump is in The Epstein Files': Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Defends The Don's Controversial Relationship With the Late Pedo — They Were 'Young, Single Playboys Together'

Trump has never denied that the two men ran in the same New York City and South Florida social circles prior to Epstein's arrest in 2006 for solicitation of prostitution.

The president was a fixture in the NYC nightlife scene following his separation from ex-wife Marla Maples in 1997. Trump wouldn't meet his current wife, Melania, until 1999.

The House Oversight Committee released new never-before-seen photos of the the pair in a picture dump on December 12.

The duo were seen chatting up a pretty blonde in one snapshot, while another showed Trump aboard Epstein's private plane, of which Wiles confessed the president was on the manifests.

Trump has vehemently denied ever being flown to Epstein's private island in the Caribbean, his primary hub for s-- trafficking underage girls.

"I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn him down," Trump confessed about Epstein in July.