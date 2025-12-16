'Trump is in The Epstein Files': Chief of Staff Susie Wiles Defends The Don's Controversial Relationship With the Late Pedo — They Were 'Young, Single Playboys Together'
Dec. 16 2025, Published 4:14 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's Chief of Staff made the stunning confirmation that his name appears in "the Epstein file," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Susie Wiles said in an interview published on Tuesday, December 16, that, "We know he’s in the file. And he’s not in the file doing anything awful," referring to the documents on sick pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Trump Is In The Epstein Files
Wiles stated Trump, 79, "was on [Epstein’s] plane ... he's on the manifest."
However, she chalked up the two men's former friendship to the rich and party-hopping lifestyles they led back in the day, adding, "They were, you know, sort of young, single, whatever — I know it’s a passé word but sort of young, single playboys together."
'Playboys'
Trump has never denied that the two men ran in the same New York City and South Florida social circles prior to Epstein's arrest in 2006 for solicitation of prostitution.
The president was a fixture in the NYC nightlife scene following his separation from ex-wife Marla Maples in 1997. Trump wouldn't meet his current wife, Melania, until 1999.
The House Oversight Committee released new never-before-seen photos of the the pair in a picture dump on December 12.
The duo were seen chatting up a pretty blonde in one snapshot, while another showed Trump aboard Epstein's private plane, of which Wiles confessed the president was on the manifests.
Trump has vehemently denied ever being flown to Epstein's private island in the Caribbean, his primary hub for s-- trafficking underage girls.
"I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn him down," Trump confessed about Epstein in July.
'I Turned It Down'
The House Oversight Committee photo release also included pictures of Epstein with such other rich and powerful men including former President Bill Clinton, Microsoft's billionaire founder Bill Gates and film director Woody Allen.
A snapshot of the former Prince Andrew talking to Gates, 65, was also included in the release of documents.
Trump claimed Clinton, 79, was a regular visitor of Epstein's island during the July press availability.
"I never went to the island, and Bill Clinton went there supposedly 28 times. I never went to the island, but (former Treasury Secretary) Larry Summers, I hear, went there; he was the head of Harvard. And many other people that are very big people, nobody ever talks about them," the president said.
"But a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island. In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn't want to go to his island," he added.
'The President Was Wrong'
Wiles disputed her boss' claims that Clinton visited Epstein's pedo island.
"There is no evidence" of his visits, she said in the interview, adding, "the president was wrong" to make such a an assertation.
Clinton's camp has acknowledged the former president used Epstein's plane on four occasions in the early 2000s, but said the trips were primarily for business purposes, which "included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation."