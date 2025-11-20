EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Was 'Murdered' By Fellow Inmate Behind Bars and Scene Was 'Staged' to Look Like a Suicide, Famed Author Claims
Nov. 20 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
A famed investigative reporter has added to the growing speculation that Jeffrey Epstein's death was no suicide... and he has proof.
Author and historian Andrew Lownie told RadarOnline.com he has personally seen internal FBI correspondence stating that another inmate actually killed the notorious sex offender.
Too Many Unanswered Questions Remain
The long-standing story is that Epstein hanged himself in his prison cell in 2019, as he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
But Lownie, who has dug up dirt on the royal family, the former Prince Andrew, and others, claims Epstein was murdered by a "fellow convict who was brought in to do this" by the FBI.
While the murder was "staged to look like a suicide," Lownie said there are too many loose ends.
"You've got lawyers saying Epstein was not in a 'suicidal mood'; you've got other prisoners saying it's very difficult to commit suicide in prison; you’ve got clearly the guards falling asleep at the right time; you've got the cameras not working," he said. "So there are a lot of unanswered questions around the death, which a lot of people have long suspected was not suicide."
Lownie claims to know who the killer is, but cannot yet reveal the identity for fear of "retribution."
Epstein's Lover Is Sure He Was Murdered
Lownie isn't the only one to suggest Epstein was murdered. Even his lover and fixer, Ghislaine Maxwell, is convinced he was targeted behind bars.
According to Maxwell's brother, Ian, she believes her former boyfriend did not take his own life.
Ian said: "Ghislaine believes he was murdered, and certainly there were murderers on the wing of the prison where Epstein was held."
As wild allegations continue, Ian has also claimed the financier could have even paid someone to kill him, and he also believes he was murdered.
"It's a theory that can't be discounted," Ian added.
Ian also brought attention to the "strange object" found in the pedophile's cell, which was a "wire flex from a CPAP machine."
In addition to the object, forensic opinions claimed Epstein's injuries were more consistent with homicide than suicidal strangulation.
Epstein Was Taken Off Suicide Watch
Just days before Epstein was found dead in his cell, he had been taken off suicide watch by a doctoral-level psychologist, the Justice Department said in a letter to Congress.
After he was found in his cell with marks on his neck in July, he was placed on suicide watch, but he "was later removed from suicide watch after being evaluated by a doctoral-level psychologist who determined that a suicide watch was no longer warranted."
After Epstein's death, the official ruling from the NYC medical examiner was suicide by hanging, but the public continues to have doubts.
EXCLUSIVE: Joan Kennedy's Secret Pain Revealed – Ted's Ex 'Driven to Drink' and 'Pushed Over the Edge' by Betrayal, Booze and Secrets Before Her Death at 89
Epstein's brother, Mark, has also questioned the suicide ruling and commissioned a second autopsy that supported the possibility of homicide.
The U.S. Department of Justice has released nearly 11 hours of surveillance footage from outside Epstein's cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. However, a crucial minute of footage, between 11:58:58 p.m. and midnight, was missing, further fueling speculation that Epstein was murdered to silence him.