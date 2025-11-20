EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Was 'Murdered' By Fellow Inmate Behind Bars and Scene Was 'Staged' to Look Like a Suicide, Famed Author Claims

The long-standing story is that Epstein hanged himself in his prison cell in 2019, as he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

But Lownie, who has dug up dirt on the royal family, the former Prince Andrew, and others, claims Epstein was murdered by a "fellow convict who was brought in to do this" by the FBI.

While the murder was "staged to look like a suicide," Lownie said there are too many loose ends.

"You've got lawyers saying Epstein was not in a 'suicidal mood'; you've got other prisoners saying it's very difficult to commit suicide in prison; you’ve got clearly the guards falling asleep at the right time; you've got the cameras not working," he said. "So there are a lot of unanswered questions around the death, which a lot of people have long suspected was not suicide."

Lownie claims to know who the killer is, but cannot yet reveal the identity for fear of "retribution."