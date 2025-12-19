Trump Declares 'There's No Way I Can Take Questions' and Avoids Inquiries About Epstein During Press Conference... as the DOJ Releases Late Pedo's Files

Donald Trump has refused to answer any questions about the Epstein files as the Justice Department has begun to release them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While announcing his administration has made deals with several pharmaceutical companies to lower prescription drug prices, the president made it clear he wasn't interested in addressing the elephant in the room – the release of documents related to the investigation of his late former close friend and convicted pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump, 79, told reporters that questions on the pressing topic would "soil" his announcement.