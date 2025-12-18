Trump Advisor Steve Bannon and Bill Gates Seen With Jeffrey Epstein In Newly Released Photos From Late Pedo's Estate
Dec. 18 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
With just one day left before the legally mandated release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have shared 68 new photos of the alleged sex trafficker and some of his high-profile friends, RadarOnline.com can report.
Among the pics are snaps with world leaders and dignitaries, diagrams of building plans, and shots of a smiling Epstein overseeing it all.
Several photos feature Epstein sitting behind his large office desk, talking with former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon. It's not clear exactly what is being discussed, but Bannon's body language and gestures seem lively, with his arms open and swinging about.
Epstein is seen sitting and staring at Bannon from behind the ornate piece of furniture. His arms are crossed, and he grins as he listens intently to Bannon.
The financier has a glass of wine in front of him, while it appears Bannon opted for a warm cup of coffee.
Bannon's Documentary Details
As Radar has reported, Bannon was said to have recorded over 15 hours of interviews with Epstein, with the goal of producing a documentary titled The Monsters: Epstein’s Life Among the Global Elite, under Bannon’s Victory Films.
However, the documentary was never released, and doubts have been cast on the true intentions behind the recordings.
Bannon's connection to Epstein dates back to 2017, following his departure from the White House. As Epstein faced escalating scrutiny over his illicit activities, Bannon reportedly extended a helping hand.
Some vocal critics of the former Trump aide have suggested Bannon may have been aiding Epstein amidst mounting allegations of sex trafficking against the convicted pedophile.
Bill Gates Shows Epstein Some Love
Other creepy photos in the new release feature Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates grinning and posing next to several young women, with their faces blocked for their privacy.
As Radar reported, recent text messages showed Gates "loved" Epstein, but his former wife, Melinda, banned the billionaire from seeing him.
Epstein spoke with Gates' adviser in 2017 about a venture that never materialized, partly because the tech tycoon's spouse wanted them to stop speaking, the newly-released messages suggest.
"He wants to talk to you, but his wife won't let him," Gates' adviser told Epstein.
The adviser reportedly followed up with a series of text messages, adding that "he loves you," "he says hi," and "he feels bad" about having to abandon their business proposals.
"He thought great idea, but his wife wouldn't allow it," the adviser wrote.
Bill Gates' Big Mistake
Melinda and Gates divorced in August 2021 after 27 years of marriage, and the former said his friendship with convicted pedophile Epstein was a key factor in their split.
Gates has not been charged with any crimes in connection with his friendship with Epstein, who died in his prison cell on August 10, 2019.
Releasing a statement in 2022, Gates wrote, "Meeting with Epstein was a mistake that I regret deeply. It was a substantial error in judgment.
"I remain dedicated to my work at the Gates Foundation in partnership with Melinda, where our focus is to help reduce global inequities, giving every person the chance to live a healthy and productive life."