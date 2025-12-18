Trump Advisor Steve Bannon and Bill Gates Seen With Jeffrey Epstein In Newly Released Photos From Late Pedo's Estate

Other creepy photos in the new release feature Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates grinning and posing next to several young women, with their faces blocked for their privacy.

As Radar reported, recent text messages showed Gates "loved" Epstein, but his former wife, Melinda, banned the billionaire from seeing him.

Epstein spoke with Gates' adviser in 2017 about a venture that never materialized, partly because the tech tycoon's spouse wanted them to stop speaking, the newly-released messages suggest.

"He wants to talk to you, but his wife won't let him," Gates' adviser told Epstein.

The adviser reportedly followed up with a series of text messages, adding that "he loves you," "he says hi," and "he feels bad" about having to abandon their business proposals.

"He thought great idea, but his wife wouldn't allow it," the adviser wrote.