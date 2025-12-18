Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Trump Advisor Steve Bannon and Bill Gates Seen With Jeffrey Epstein In Newly Released Photos From Late Pedo's Estate

steve bannon, jeffrey epstein, bill gates
Source: mega

New photos detailed Jeffrey Epstein's relationship with Steve Bannon and Bill Gates

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 18 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

With just one day left before the legally mandated release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have shared 68 new photos of the alleged sex trafficker and some of his high-profile friends, RadarOnline.com can report.

Among the pics are snaps with world leaders and dignitaries, diagrams of building plans, and shots of a smiling Epstein overseeing it all.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
steve bannon, jeffrey epstein,
Source: House Oversight Committee

Bannon and Epstein met at the financier's office.

Several photos feature Epstein sitting behind his large office desk, talking with former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon. It's not clear exactly what is being discussed, but Bannon's body language and gestures seem lively, with his arms open and swinging about.

Epstein is seen sitting and staring at Bannon from behind the ornate piece of furniture. His arms are crossed, and he grins as he listens intently to Bannon.

The financier has a glass of wine in front of him, while it appears Bannon opted for a warm cup of coffee.

Article continues below advertisement

Bannon's Documentary Details

steve bannon, jeffrey epstein
Source: House Oversight Committee

Bannon claimed to be working on a documentary of Epstein.

As Radar has reported, Bannon was said to have recorded over 15 hours of interviews with Epstein, with the goal of producing a documentary titled The Monsters: Epstein’s Life Among the Global Elite, under Bannon’s Victory Films.

However, the documentary was never released, and doubts have been cast on the true intentions behind the recordings.

Bannon's connection to Epstein dates back to 2017, following his departure from the White House. As Epstein faced escalating scrutiny over his illicit activities, Bannon reportedly extended a helping hand.

Some vocal critics of the former Trump aide have suggested Bannon may have been aiding Epstein amidst mounting allegations of sex trafficking against the convicted pedophile.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Gates Shows Epstein Some Love

Gates smiles as he poses next to a unidentified woman.
Source: House Oversight Committee

Gates smiles as he poses next to a unidentified woman.

Other creepy photos in the new release feature Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates grinning and posing next to several young women, with their faces blocked for their privacy.

As Radar reported, recent text messages showed Gates "loved" Epstein, but his former wife, Melinda, banned the billionaire from seeing him.

Epstein spoke with Gates' adviser in 2017 about a venture that never materialized, partly because the tech tycoon's spouse wanted them to stop speaking, the newly-released messages suggest.

"He wants to talk to you, but his wife won't let him," Gates' adviser told Epstein.

The adviser reportedly followed up with a series of text messages, adding that "he loves you," "he says hi," and "he feels bad" about having to abandon their business proposals.

"He thought great idea, but his wife wouldn't allow it," the adviser wrote.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split photo of Jack Schlossberg, Donald Trump

JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg Torches the Trump Administration Over Kennedy Center Name Change Honoring the Don — 'I Won't Back Down!'

Photo of Rob and Nick Reiner

EXCLUSIVE: Rob and Michele Reiner's Troubled Son Nick Called Sobriety 'The Worst 30 Days of Your Life' and Claimed Staying Clean Wasn't 'An Accomplishment' Years Before Horrific Murders

Bill Gates' Big Mistake

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

photo of Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: mega

Gates later called meeting with Epstein 'a mistake.'

Melinda and Gates divorced in August 2021 after 27 years of marriage, and the former said his friendship with convicted pedophile Epstein was a key factor in their split.

Gates has not been charged with any crimes in connection with his friendship with Epstein, who died in his prison cell on August 10, 2019.

Releasing a statement in 2022, Gates wrote, "Meeting with Epstein was a mistake that I regret deeply. It was a substantial error in judgment.

"I remain dedicated to my work at the Gates Foundation in partnership with Melinda, where our focus is to help reduce global inequities, giving every person the chance to live a healthy and productive life."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.