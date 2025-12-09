Epstein Files Bombshell: Judge Orders Release of Ghislaine Maxwell's Sex Trafficking Case Records

The ruling could unseal thousands of previously unreleased grand jury transcripts and exhibits from Maxwell and Epstein’s sex trafficking cases.

A federal judge has ordered the release of all grand jury material and documents related to Jeffrey Epstein 's former lover and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell , RadarOnline.com can report.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of federal sex trafficking charges. She is serving a 20-year prison sentence at a minimum security prison.

Tuesday's ruling follows the new Epstein Files Transparency Act that was passed last month, which ordered the Justice Department to release all of its records related to Epstein.

Those records are expected to be made public within the next 10 days.

Last week, a judge in Florida granted a DOJ request to release transcripts from a 2006 federal grand jury investigation into Epstein in that state.

A third request to unseal grand jury records related to Epstein in New York is still awaiting a ruling.