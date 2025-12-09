Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein Files Bombshell: Judge Orders Release of Ghislaine Maxwell's Sex Trafficking Case Records

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

A judge has ordered the release of all documents related to the Ghislaine Maxwell investigations.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 9 2025, Published 10:51 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

A federal judge has ordered the release of all grand jury material and documents related to Jeffrey Epstein's former lover and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, RadarOnline.com can report.

The ruling could unseal thousands of previously unreleased grand jury transcripts and exhibits from Maxwell and Epstein’s sex trafficking cases.

Article continues below advertisement

Epstein Records to be Made Public

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Maxwell was Jeffrey Epstein's lover and personal madame.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of federal sex trafficking charges. She is serving a 20-year prison sentence at a minimum security prison.

Tuesday's ruling follows the new Epstein Files Transparency Act that was passed last month, which ordered the Justice Department to release all of its records related to Epstein.

Those records are expected to be made public within the next 10 days.

Last week, a judge in Florida granted a DOJ request to release transcripts from a 2006 federal grand jury investigation into Epstein in that state.

A third request to unseal grand jury records related to Epstein in New York is still awaiting a ruling.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Declares 'Release the Epstein Files'

photo of ghislaine maxwell
Source: mega

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of federal sex trafficking charges

Last month, Congress passed a law requiring the Justice Department to release all documents related to the Epstein investigation by December 19, which President Trump quickly signed.

Trump took to Truth Social to confirm the big news.

"I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES! As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively," he boasted.

However, a deep dive into the bill reveals it gives Attorney General Pam Bondi the ability to redact records in specific instances, including documents that would "jeopardize an active federal investigation or ongoing prosecution."

That could include names and other key details, leaving the public frustratingly back at square one.

Article continues below advertisement

Maxwell Makes a Move

photo of ghislaine maxwell
Source: mega

She is serving a 20-year prison sentence at a minimum security prison.

Maxwell, for her part, has been living in a relatively luxurious new low-security detention facility after she was moved into the all-women's moved into the all-women's Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan.

The move took place after she told federal prosecutors over the summer that Trump had never been "inappropriate with anybody," painting him as a perfect gentleman.

Prior to the move, she had been serving her 20-year sentence at a high-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida.

Her new accommodations are where women convicted of nonviolent or white-collar crimes are typically placed in dormitory-style housing.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

'You Are the Most Obnoxious': Trump Lashes Out at Another Female Reporter During Tense Press Conference Just Weeks After Vile 'Piggy' Remark Scandal

Erika Kirk said Charlie was the 'love' of her life.

Erika Kirk's Emotional Breakdown: Charlie's Widow Sobs on Live TV Revealing How Seeing Her Late Husband's Favorite Hot Sauce in the Supermarket is Triggering Following His Assassination

Maxwell's Life on the Inside

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Department of Justice

Maxwell and Epstein were lovers and partners in crime.

As Radar previously reported, Maxwell is supposedly getting cushy treatment at her new digs, more than some of the other inmates.

A source on the inside detailed that while her fellow inmates have to hoard toilet paper or pay $2.25 for bonus rolls, Maxwell has an unlimited supply and simply has to say the word for more.

Sam Mangel, a prison consultant, shared in an interview that toilet paper has real "value" in prison.

"Because if you think about it, you can go without shampoo for a day or two. You can’t go without toilet paper," he explained.

Maxwell also reportedly is getting meals "customized and prepared by federal prison camp staff and then personally delivered to her in her cell by longtime federal employees."

As far as her day-to-day arrangements go, she reportedly is allowed to move about the jail freely after hours and is given access to "play" with a service dog, something both inmates and prison staff typically are not allowed to do.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.