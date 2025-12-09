Epstein Files Bombshell: Judge Orders Release of Ghislaine Maxwell's Sex Trafficking Case Records
Dec. 9 2025, Published 10:51 a.m. ET
A federal judge has ordered the release of all grand jury material and documents related to Jeffrey Epstein's former lover and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, RadarOnline.com can report.
The ruling could unseal thousands of previously unreleased grand jury transcripts and exhibits from Maxwell and Epstein’s sex trafficking cases.
Epstein Records to be Made Public
Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of federal sex trafficking charges. She is serving a 20-year prison sentence at a minimum security prison.
Tuesday's ruling follows the new Epstein Files Transparency Act that was passed last month, which ordered the Justice Department to release all of its records related to Epstein.
Those records are expected to be made public within the next 10 days.
Last week, a judge in Florida granted a DOJ request to release transcripts from a 2006 federal grand jury investigation into Epstein in that state.
A third request to unseal grand jury records related to Epstein in New York is still awaiting a ruling.
Trump Declares 'Release the Epstein Files'
Last month, Congress passed a law requiring the Justice Department to release all documents related to the Epstein investigation by December 19, which President Trump quickly signed.
Trump took to Truth Social to confirm the big news.
"I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES! As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively," he boasted.
However, a deep dive into the bill reveals it gives Attorney General Pam Bondi the ability to redact records in specific instances, including documents that would "jeopardize an active federal investigation or ongoing prosecution."
That could include names and other key details, leaving the public frustratingly back at square one.
Maxwell Makes a Move
Maxwell, for her part, has been living in a relatively luxurious new low-security detention facility after she was moved into the all-women's moved into the all-women's Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan.
The move took place after she told federal prosecutors over the summer that Trump had never been "inappropriate with anybody," painting him as a perfect gentleman.
Prior to the move, she had been serving her 20-year sentence at a high-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida.
Her new accommodations are where women convicted of nonviolent or white-collar crimes are typically placed in dormitory-style housing.
Maxwell's Life on the Inside
As Radar previously reported, Maxwell is supposedly getting cushy treatment at her new digs, more than some of the other inmates.
A source on the inside detailed that while her fellow inmates have to hoard toilet paper or pay $2.25 for bonus rolls, Maxwell has an unlimited supply and simply has to say the word for more.
Sam Mangel, a prison consultant, shared in an interview that toilet paper has real "value" in prison.
"Because if you think about it, you can go without shampoo for a day or two. You can’t go without toilet paper," he explained.
Maxwell also reportedly is getting meals "customized and prepared by federal prison camp staff and then personally delivered to her in her cell by longtime federal employees."
As far as her day-to-day arrangements go, she reportedly is allowed to move about the jail freely after hours and is given access to "play" with a service dog, something both inmates and prison staff typically are not allowed to do.