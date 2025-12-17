EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump's Epstein 'Cover-Up' — Prez Accused of Using Fresh $10Billion Lawsuit Against BBC to 'Distract From Pedophile Scandal'

The U.S. president, 79, has launched a defamation suit in Florida seeking up to $10billion in damages over a Panorama episode that edited together sections of a January 6, 2021, speech he delivered shortly before the attack on the Capitol.

Court filings accuse the BBC of presenting a "false, defamatory, deceptive, disparaging, inflammatory, and malicious depiction of President Trump" and of "splicing together two entirely separate parts of President Trump's speech" to misrepresent his meaning during the speech.

The BBC has confirmed the program is still available via the BritBox streaming service.

But in Washington, critics are openly questioning Trump's timing.

One senior Republican aide said: "This lawsuit talk against the BBC feels like it's going to be used as classic misdirection from the White House."

Another source added: "Trump's threats arrived at almost the exact moment the Epstein scandal and questions about the nature of his friendship with him blew up all over again. It is blighting Trump's second term, and this stuff is just a smokescreen to try and distract from it."