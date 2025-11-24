EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The One Detail in Newly-Released Jeffrey Epstein Emails Dump That Could Lead to Andrew Windsor Being Forced to Testify in America

It includes 2011 messages in which Epstein urges a journalist to investigate his sex trafficking victim Giuffre – who said Andrew slept with her when she was aged 17 – while stating: "Yes she was on my plane, and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew, as many of my employees have."

The image of Andrew with his arm around Giuffre – long dismissed by him and his allies as a possible fake – was first published in 2011 as Giuffre, then 17, alleged she was forced to have sex with Andrew in London.

They are claims he vehemently denies. Giuffre, who took her life this year aged 41, has said Epstein took the photo on a disposable camera before she, Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell went to dinner and then a nightclub.

A source familiar with the congressional files said: "This is the kind of detail that could make it impossible for Andrew to avoid answering questions in America. It removes one of the last doubts his team tried to cling to."

Another source said: "Epstein acknowledging the photo is a significant escalation. It shuts down years of speculation."