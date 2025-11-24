Your tip
Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The One Detail in Newly-Released Jeffrey Epstein Emails Dump That Could Lead to Andrew Windsor Being Forced to Testify in America

Split photos of Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

A newly released email could now force Andrew Windsor to testify in the United States.

Nov. 24 2025, Published 4:38 p.m. ET

Andrew Windsor is facing renewed pressure to testify before U.S. politicians after newly unsealed emails revealed Jeffrey Epstein directly confirmed the authenticity of the infamous photograph showing the former Duke of York with a teenage Virginia Giuffre, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The disclosure comes in a vast cache of thousands of documents from Epstein's estate, released by the House Oversight Committee.

Photo Confirmation Removes Key Doubt

Photo of Andrew Windsor, Virginia Giuffre
Source: MEGA

Epstein confirmed the photo of Andrew and Virginia Giuffre in newly unsealed emails.

It includes 2011 messages in which Epstein urges a journalist to investigate his sex trafficking victim Giuffre – who said Andrew slept with her when she was aged 17 – while stating: "Yes she was on my plane, and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew, as many of my employees have."

The image of Andrew with his arm around Giuffre – long dismissed by him and his allies as a possible fake – was first published in 2011 as Giuffre, then 17, alleged she was forced to have sex with Andrew in London.

They are claims he vehemently denies. Giuffre, who took her life this year aged 41, has said Epstein took the photo on a disposable camera before she, Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell went to dinner and then a nightclub.

A source familiar with the congressional files said: "This is the kind of detail that could make it impossible for Andrew to avoid answering questions in America. It removes one of the last doubts his team tried to cling to."

Another source said: "Epstein acknowledging the photo is a significant escalation. It shuts down years of speculation."

Growing Pressure to Testify

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

A source said the confirmation removed Andrew's last line of defense about the photo.

Pressure on Andrew intensified after Suhas Subramanyam, a Democratic member of the House Oversight Committee, said Andrew had not responded to its request to testify in the US.

He added: "He doesn't have to get on a plane to testify – he can do it remotely."

Andrew's links to Epstein have already resulted in his older brother King Charles, 77, stripping him of his titles and forcing him into permanent retreat from public life.

Former Prince Andrew, 65, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, are also set to lose their Royal Lodge home, the Windsor residence they have occupied for more than 20 years, amid renewed scrutiny of their ties to Epstein.

A well-placed royal source said: "At this point the palace's only real next step would be to bring in independent legal counsel to comb through their internal emails, including Andrew's. It would send a clear message that they are treating this seriously and are focused on accountability, not just trying to make the story disappear."

Email Exchange Months After 'Cut Ties' Claim

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew wrote that he could not take any more of the allegations.

The newly-released Epstein emails also reveal a 2011 exchange between Andrew, the sex trafficker and Maxwell months after Andrew publicly claimed he had cut all ties with Epstein.

As a Sunday newspaper in the U.K. sought comment, Andrew reportedly emailed Epstein and Maxwell with the message: "I can't take any more of this."

In the chain, the then-Duke allegedly responded: "What? I don't know any of this. How are you responding?" Epstein replies: "Just got it two minutes ago. I've asked g lawyers to send a letter… the only person she didn't have sex with was Elvis."

Andrew then allegedly writes: "Please make sure that every statement or legal letter states clearly that I am NOT involved and that I knew and know NOTHING about any of these allegations. I can't take any more of this my end."

Epstein's Lobbying to Discredit Giuffre

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew denied Giuffre's claims and settled the civil case without admitting liability.

Other emails show Epstein lobbying journalists in July 2011 to discredit Giuffre, writing Buckingham Palace would "love it" if Andrew's accuser was "proven to be a liar," and claiming her story was "total horses*" Giuffre met Maxwell at 16 while working at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago spa.

Maxwell, now 63, is serving 20 years in prison for her part in facilitating Epstein's crimes.

