EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Police Probe Into Andrew Windsor's Security Squad — After Disgraced Ex-Duke Was Accused of Asking His Minder to Secretly Investigate Virginia Giuffre

Andrew Windsor is once again under intense scrutiny, with London's Metropolitan police now examining whether the 65-year-old former duke enlisted one of his own protection officers to dig up private information about Virginia Giuffre in an effort to discredit her – and RadarOnline.com has all the inside details of the probe. The investigation centers on claims Windsor who recently lost his royal status over his association with Jeffrey Epstein, asked a taxpayer-funded bodyguard to conduct a covert inquiry into Giuffre, who took her life this year, aged 41, more than a decade ago.

The allegations emerged after a 2011 email surfaced stating Windsor had provided Giuffre's date of birth and Social Security number to his minder. The Met confirmed it is seeking notebooks, emails, and phone records from the former prince's security detail and is assessing whether further action is necessary. Windsor has not commented on the claim. If true, the request could have breached data protection laws and led to misconduct in public office by an officer.

At least two of Windsor's former protection officers have reportedly been interviewed by investigators, who are focusing on whether the ex-royal attempted to use government resources to undermine Giuffre, who repeatedly accused Windsor of sleeping with her when she was aged 17. He has always denied her allegations. A reported 2011 email, written two months after a now-infamous photograph leaked showing Windsor with Giuffre, is part of the police review. In the message to Ed Perkins, then deputy press secretary to Queen Elizabeth, Windsor wrote, "It would also seem she has a criminal record in the States. I have given her DoB and social security number for investigation with XXX, the (personal protection officer)."

According to an insider with knowledge of Royalty Protection procedures, internal Met emails are typically deleted after six years. However, notebooks and electronic devices used by protection officers are retained for three decades, meaning potential evidence may still exist. Former Royal Protection Command chief Dai Davies has questioned the pace of the inquiry: "I have to ask why the Met are taking so long to start a proper investigation as there's a clear prima facie case." The emails also suggest Windsor was preoccupied with Epstein's reaction when the photo emerged, telling the convicted sex offender, "we are in this together," saying he was "concerned" about the impact the image would have on his friend.

