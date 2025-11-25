Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Police Probe Into Andrew Windsor's Security Squad — After Disgraced Ex-Duke Was Accused of Asking His Minder to Secretly Investigate Virginia Giuffre

Photo of Andrew Windsor and Virginia Giuffre
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor's security team has been investigated.

Nov. 25 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Andrew Windsor is once again under intense scrutiny, with London's Metropolitan police now examining whether the 65-year-old former duke enlisted one of his own protection officers to dig up private information about Virginia Giuffre in an effort to discredit her – and RadarOnline.com has all the inside details of the probe.

The investigation centers on claims Windsor who recently lost his royal status over his association with Jeffrey Epstein, asked a taxpayer-funded bodyguard to conduct a covert inquiry into Giuffre, who took her life this year, aged 41, more than a decade ago.

Article continues below advertisement

Allegations of Misused Government Resources

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

London police launched a review into claims Windsor asked a protection officer to investigate Virginia Giuffre.

The allegations emerged after a 2011 email surfaced stating Windsor had provided Giuffre's date of birth and Social Security number to his minder.

The Met confirmed it is seeking notebooks, emails, and phone records from the former prince's security detail and is assessing whether further action is necessary.

Windsor has not commented on the claim. If true, the request could have breached data protection laws and led to misconduct in public office by an officer.

Article continues below advertisement

Police Seek Retained Records

Photo of Andrew Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Congress urged Windsor to cooperate with its inquiry into Jeffrey Epstein.

At least two of Windsor's former protection officers have reportedly been interviewed by investigators, who are focusing on whether the ex-royal attempted to use government resources to undermine Giuffre, who repeatedly accused Windsor of sleeping with her when she was aged 17.

He has always denied her allegations.

A reported 2011 email, written two months after a now-infamous photograph leaked showing Windsor with Giuffre, is part of the police review. In the message to Ed Perkins, then deputy press secretary to Queen Elizabeth, Windsor wrote, "It would also seem she has a criminal record in the States. I have given her DoB and social security number for investigation with XXX, the (personal protection officer)."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @GBNews/YOUTUBE
Article continues below advertisement

'We Are in This Together'

Photo of Virginia Giuffre
Source: @virginiarobertsrising11/INSTAGRAM

Windsor denied Giuffre's accusations that he slept with her when she was 17.

According to an insider with knowledge of Royalty Protection procedures, internal Met emails are typically deleted after six years.

However, notebooks and electronic devices used by protection officers are retained for three decades, meaning potential evidence may still exist.

Former Royal Protection Command chief Dai Davies has questioned the pace of the inquiry: "I have to ask why the Met are taking so long to start a proper investigation as there's a clear prima facie case."

The emails also suggest Windsor was preoccupied with Epstein's reaction when the photo emerged, telling the convicted sex offender, "we are in this together," saying he was "concerned" about the impact the image would have on his friend.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Composite photo of Candace Owens and Dylan Mulvaney

EXCLUSIVE: Candace Owens Reignites Feud With Dylan Mulvaney in Scathing New Book... as Conservative Mouthpiece Claims Trans Influencer's 'Journey to Girlhood' Is a 'Hyperbolic Skit'

Photo of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers

EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards' 'Final Straw' With 'Scary' Ex-Husband Aaron Phypers Revealed... as 'RHOBH' Star Is 'Relieved' Toxic Marriage Is Over

Congressional Scrutiny

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Sources warned the probe could further damage Windsor's already collapsed reputation.

At the same time, Windsor is facing political pressure to appear before a U.S. Congress committee examining Epstein's crimes.

A source familiar with the congressional discussions said, "He is being strongly urged to cooperate with lawmakers. The committee believes his testimony could offer important context about the years he spent interacting with Epstein."

Another insider added, "There is a sense that avoiding Congress would only deepen suspicions. Members feel he needs to explain what he knew and when he knew it."

A source said about the impact the Met enquiry could have on Windsor: "It could severely damage Andrew's remaining public standing, as any confirmation he misused police resources would raise profound questions about his judgment and integrity."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.