Epstein's Former Assistant Tells How Donald Trump 'Regaled' Twisted Tycoon With Creepy 'Tales of His Sexual Exploits' When on Loud Speaker

Despite their apparent closeness, the two eventually had a falling out in 2004 over a Palm Beach property dispute. Earlier this year, Trump claimed he had Epstein booted from Mar-a-Lago after learning his employees were being "stolen" from his spa.

He explained: "People that work in the spa – I have a great spa, one of the best spas in the world at Mar-a-Lago – and people were taken out of the spa, hired by (Epstein). In other words, gone. And other people would come and complain, 'This guy is taking people from the spa.' I didn’t know that."

"And then when I heard about it, I told him. I said, 'Listen, we don't want you taking our people.' Whether it was spa or not spa, I don't want him taking people. And he was fine, then not too long after that, he did it again, and I said, 'out of here,'" the former reality star added about apparently kicking Epstein out of his club.

Trump doubled down on his disdain in a different interview, telling a reporter, "I was not a fan. I had a falling out with him a long time ago."