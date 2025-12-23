EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Five Most Shocking 'Pedophile' Revelations in Newly-Released Jeffrey Epstein Files
Dec. 22 2025, Published 7:20 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein is once again the focus of intense scrutiny after newly released federal files revealed disturbing details about his fixation on children, and RadarOnline.com's audit of the tranche of documents shows his pedophile tendencies were reflected in artwork, photographs, notes, and testimony.
The documents were published on Friday, December 19, by the U.S. Department of Justice as part of the latest court-ordered release of material connected to Epstein, who died aged 66 in a New York jail cell in 2019 from an apparent suicide while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.
Disturbing Material in Epstein Files Exposed
The tranche follows sustained political and public pressure to disclose records linked to Epstein's crimes, while withholding the identities of victims.
The files include photographs, court interview notes, and scanned documents tied to properties in New York and Florida, as well as material reviewed during the 2020 criminal trial of Epstein's now-jailed fixer and madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, now 63.
One of the most striking revelations concerns Epstein's 28,000-square-foot Manhattan townhouse near Central Park. Photographs released by the justice department show the home contained multiple artworks depicting children.
Among them is a life-size bronze sculpture of a seated schoolboy in uniform, grinning beneath framed images of ballerinas.
Another photo shows Epstein posing with a child sitting on his shoulders inside the wood-paneled library.
Additional images reveal a large massage room decorated with full-size nude paintings, cabinets of lotions, dark paisley wallpaper, a cloud fresco on the ceiling, and a dental lamp – a detail echoing earlier images from Epstein's Little Saint James property, where a room was dedicated entirely to dental equipment.
Epstein's Vile Demands
A second incident documented in the files shows Epstein photographed topless while seated next to a young child. The image captures Epstein on a white sofa with what appears to be a barbed-wire tattoo sticker on his upper arm.
In the foreground, the legs of a small child wearing black Crocs extend into the frame from a nearby armchair.
Court documents also include police interview notes from 2019 in which a victim described Epstein's alleged efforts to ensure girls were underage.
"At one point (redacted) witnessed him asking to ID for girl," the notes read.
They add that Epstein "wanted to make sure was under 18 b/c he wasn't believing them (redacted) messed up by bringing more older girls."
The same notes state the victim told officers Epstein "didn't want Spanish or dark girl" and was "not happy" when one was brought to him, according to the Department of Justice file.
'Little Girl' References
A fourth pedophile revelation in the files centers on a card-like document that appears to reference a "little girl."
It begins: "Once upon a time... there was a clueless little girl," alongside a series of images of women embracing Epstein, their faces obscured by black squares.
Subsequent pages show Epstein staring at a woman's body with a thought bubble reading: "Mmm... elastic," while another caption refers to "blue eyes" and "little teeth."
The justice department also released a 2005 photo line-up of Epstein and a court transcript from Maxwell's 2020 trial.
Targeted Recruitment and Redacted Notes
Finally, the files include a handwritten note instructing the delivery of flowers to a high school.
"Bucket of roses to... High school for...," the note reads, with heavy redactions.
It added: "Give the flowers at 8.30 to sb to give it to her at the... after... ." Epstein was previously accused of recruiting multiple girls from Royal Palm Beach High School.