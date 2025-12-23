EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Five Most Shocking 'Pedophile' Revelations in Newly-Released Jeffrey Epstein Files

The tranche follows sustained political and public pressure to disclose records linked to Epstein's crimes, while withholding the identities of victims.

The files include photographs, court interview notes, and scanned documents tied to properties in New York and Florida, as well as material reviewed during the 2020 criminal trial of Epstein's now-jailed fixer and madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, now 63.

One of the most striking revelations concerns Epstein's 28,000-square-foot Manhattan townhouse near Central Park. Photographs released by the justice department show the home contained multiple artworks depicting children.

Among them is a life-size bronze sculpture of a seated schoolboy in uniform, grinning beneath framed images of ballerinas.

Another photo shows Epstein posing with a child sitting on his shoulders inside the wood-paneled library.

Additional images reveal a large massage room decorated with full-size nude paintings, cabinets of lotions, dark paisley wallpaper, a cloud fresco on the ceiling, and a dental lamp – a detail echoing earlier images from Epstein's Little Saint James property, where a room was dedicated entirely to dental equipment.