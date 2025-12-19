Trump Family Nightmare: Donald, Ivanka and Ivana Are Listed In Jeffrey Epstein's Contact Book as Seen In New Case Files Release
Dec. 19 2025, Published 5:16 p.m. ET
The Department of Justice has released Jeffrey Epstein's contact list as part of the first batch of the Epstein files, and Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Ivana Trump are featured in it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Unsurprisingly, there are some bombshells in there, as some big names are on his list.
Who Was Named in Jeffrey Epstein's Contact List?
Aside from the Trumps, other notable names listed include Senator John Kerry, Janice Dickinson, and more.
The list of Epstein's contacts spans over 97 pages, and all of the personal contact info for each person has been redacted.
Interestingly, the last page is a handwritten list entitled "Important email/addresses."
On this list, Epstein is named, as well as Ghislaine Maxwell and magician David Copperfield.
A man named David Cook from Palm Beach is the last person listed, and it notes he "interacted and chatted daily with underage girls."
What Else Was Released in the Epstein File Drop?
Aside from the contact list, a press release, an evidence list from U.S. vs. Maxwell, a flight log from U.S. vs. Maxwell, and a masseuse list were released today.
Also featured on the website with the Epstein files drop is BOP Video footage from the night Epstein is believed to have killed himself, an interview with Maxwell Proffer, and memoranda and correspondence.
All of the Epstein files were due to be released today, but it was announced earlier some would come out today and more would be released in the coming weeks.
Chuck Schumer Is Fired Up About the Epstein Files
Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader, was not okay with the fact that only some of the files were released.
"This just shows the Department of Justice, Donald Trump, and [Attorney General] Pam Bondi are h---bent on hiding the truth. Senate Democrats are working closely with attorneys for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and with outside legal experts to assess what documents are being withheld and what is being covered up by Pam Bondi. We will not stop until the whole truth comes out," he said.
He added, "People want the truth and continue to demand the immediate release of all the Epstein files. This is nothing more than a cover-up to protect Donald Trump from his ugly past."
What Else Has Happened in the Last 24 Hours?
On Friday, December 19, the House Oversight Committee released a slew of photos from the Jeffrey Epstein estate.
Some of those pics showed various parts of a woman's body with parts of the book Lolita written on them. Another one of the pics showed off a concerning text message in which someone wrote, "She asks 1000$ per girl."
Earlier today, the president announced his administration had made deals with several pharmaceutical companies to lower prescription drug prices, and he refused to answer questions about the files, alleging they would "soil" his announcement.
"I think that is a very big statement, and what happened here is the biggest statement of all, because no one thought anything like this was possible," he said. "And I think based on that, I won't even take questions today because there's no way I can take questions that are anywhere comparable to what you just witnessed.
"And I prefer not talking and asking questions, only for the reason that this is such a big announcement – meaning what these people have said and what the other four companies are going to say, which is exactly the same thing – that I really don't want to soil it up by asking questions, even questions that are very fair questions, that I'd love to answer. So, I think we have to just stop right here."
"But I don’t want to be asking questions having to do with anything else," he added.