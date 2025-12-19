Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Jeffrey Epstein

Trump Family Nightmare: Donald, Ivanka and Ivana Are Listed In Jeffrey Epstein's Contact Book as Seen In New Case Files Release

Composite photo of Donald, Ivanka and Ivana Trump
Source: MEGA

The Trumps were named in Jeffrey Epstein's contact list.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 19 2025, Published 5:16 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The Department of Justice has released Jeffrey Epstein's contact list as part of the first batch of the Epstein files, and Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Ivana Trump are featured in it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Unsurprisingly, there are some bombshells in there, as some big names are on his list.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Was Named in Jeffrey Epstein's Contact List?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein's Contact list
Source: DOJ

The Department of Justice began releasing the first batch of the Epstein files today.

Aside from the Trumps, other notable names listed include Senator John Kerry, Janice Dickinson, and more.

The list of Epstein's contacts spans over 97 pages, and all of the personal contact info for each person has been redacted.

Interestingly, the last page is a handwritten list entitled "Important email/addresses."

On this list, Epstein is named, as well as Ghislaine Maxwell and magician David Copperfield.

A man named David Cook from Palm Beach is the last person listed, and it notes he "interacted and chatted daily with underage girls."

Article continues below advertisement

What Else Was Released in the Epstein File Drop?

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: DOJ

A masseuse list was part of the information released in the Epstein files.

Aside from the contact list, a press release, an evidence list from U.S. vs. Maxwell, a flight log from U.S. vs. Maxwell, and a masseuse list were released today.

Also featured on the website with the Epstein files drop is BOP Video footage from the night Epstein is believed to have killed himself, an interview with Maxwell Proffer, and memoranda and correspondence.

All of the Epstein files were due to be released today, but it was announced earlier some would come out today and more would be released in the coming weeks.

Article continues below advertisement

Chuck Schumer Is Fired Up About the Epstein Files

Photo of Bill Clinton
Source: DOJ

This shocking photo of Bill Clinton was part of the Epstein files released.

Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader, was not okay with the fact that only some of the files were released.

"This just shows the Department of Justice, Donald Trump, and [Attorney General] Pam Bondi are h---bent on hiding the truth. Senate Democrats are working closely with attorneys for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and with outside legal experts to assess what documents are being withheld and what is being covered up by Pam Bondi. We will not stop until the whole truth comes out," he said.

He added, "People want the truth and continue to demand the immediate release of all the Epstein files. This is nothing more than a cover-up to protect Donald Trump from his ugly past."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
bill clinton

Bill Clinton Swims With Epstein's Lover Ghislaine Maxwell and Poses With Sick Pedo in Never-Before-Seen Photos... as DOJ Releases New Batch of Files on Deadline Day

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein

BREAKING: Justice Department Begins Releasing Thousands of Jeffrey Epstein Case Files — Just Hours Before The Deadline

What Else Has Happened in the Last 24 Hours?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: House Oersight Committee

Epstein listed Senator John Kerry and other notable figures in his contact list.

On Friday, December 19, the House Oversight Committee released a slew of photos from the Jeffrey Epstein estate.

Some of those pics showed various parts of a woman's body with parts of the book Lolita written on them. Another one of the pics showed off a concerning text message in which someone wrote, "She asks 1000$ per girl."

Earlier today, the president announced his administration had made deals with several pharmaceutical companies to lower prescription drug prices, and he refused to answer questions about the files, alleging they would "soil" his announcement.

"I think that is a very big statement, and what happened here is the biggest statement of all, because no one thought anything like this was possible," he said. "And I think based on that, I won't even take questions today because there's no way I can take questions that are anywhere comparable to what you just witnessed.

"And I prefer not talking and asking questions, only for the reason that this is such a big announcement – meaning what these people have said and what the other four companies are going to say, which is exactly the same thing – that I really don't want to soil it up by asking questions, even questions that are very fair questions, that I'd love to answer. So, I think we have to just stop right here."

"But I don’t want to be asking questions having to do with anything else," he added.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.