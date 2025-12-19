Trump Family Nightmare: Donald, Ivanka and Ivana Are Listed In Jeffrey Epstein's Contact Book as Seen In New Case Files Release

On Friday, December 19, the House Oversight Committee released a slew of photos from the Jeffrey Epstein estate.

Some of those pics showed various parts of a woman's body with parts of the book Lolita written on them. Another one of the pics showed off a concerning text message in which someone wrote, "She asks 1000$ per girl."

Earlier today, the president announced his administration had made deals with several pharmaceutical companies to lower prescription drug prices, and he refused to answer questions about the files, alleging they would "soil" his announcement.

"I think that is a very big statement, and what happened here is the biggest statement of all, because no one thought anything like this was possible," he said. "And I think based on that, I won't even take questions today because there's no way I can take questions that are anywhere comparable to what you just witnessed.

"And I prefer not talking and asking questions, only for the reason that this is such a big announcement – meaning what these people have said and what the other four companies are going to say, which is exactly the same thing – that I really don't want to soil it up by asking questions, even questions that are very fair questions, that I'd love to answer. So, I think we have to just stop right here."

"But I don’t want to be asking questions having to do with anything else," he added.