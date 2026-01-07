'They're Serious': Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Set to Get Engaged 'Very Soon' After Quietly Dating for Three Years
Jan. 7 2026, Published 10:54 a.m. ET
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's romance is about to be taken to the next level, as the pair is set to get engaged "very soon," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, sources said their behavior at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday is indicative of how deep their affection for one another is.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are 'Serious'
The couple – who has been together for three years – is reportedly getting ready to make their commitment to each other even more serious with an engagement happening in the near future.
"Everyone close to them says it’s happening very soon," a source claimed. "They’re serious, and it’s only a matter of timing."
From their table at the awards ceremony, Jenner was reportedly seen resting her chin on her folded hands and mouthing "I love you" to Chalamet.
"Kylie was practically glowing," an insider said. "You could see how proud she was – and how much she loves him."
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's 'Real Love'
During his acceptance speech for his award, the Call Me By Your Name actor said the following while looking directly into Jenner's eyes: "Lastly, I’ll just say, thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."
An insider noted Chalamet's words weren't "just about the award."
"It was a real, genuine thank-you for love, support, and everything Kylie has done for him over the years," they explained.
The couple also showed off some PDA at the ceremony, as they kissed one another.
"That wasn’t PR, that was real love," a source insisted. "You could see it in every look and gesture between them."
"Even Kylie haters couldn’t help but melt watching them," another person exclaimed.
Breakup Rumors Surrounding Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
As Radar reported, toward the end of last year, there were breakup rumors surrounding the pair, which were largely fueled by Chalamet's absence at momager Kris Jenner's 70th birthday bash.
The chatter was quickly squashed, though, as the couple appeared on the red carpet for Chalamaet's film Marty Supreme soon after, looking chummy and very much in love.
Kris, for her part, seemed unbothered by Chalamet's absence at her party, as she donned a Marty Supreme jacket in a photo on her Instagram Story, clearly showing support for Kylie's man.
Kylie Jenner Was 'Upset' When Timothée Chalamet Dodged a Question About Their Romance
Aside from him missing Kris' birthday soiree, split chatter was also fueled when Chalamet dodged a question about Kylie in a Vogue profile piece in October 2025 when he claimed he would "not talk" about his romance.
"I don’t say that with any fear, I just don't have anything to say," he added.
As Radar detailed, his lack of talking about Kylie left her "fuming and heartbroken."
"Kylie was really upset by how casually Timothée dismissed the question," a friend shared.
"She honestly believed they were past the point of hiding things," they continued, "and that he'd want to celebrate their relationship, not act like it doesn't exist.
"She's raging, shocked and heartbroken at the same time but, as usual, is trying to put a brave face on things by keeping posting 'happy' social media snaps."