'They're Serious': Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Set to Get Engaged 'Very Soon' After Quietly Dating for Three Years

During his acceptance speech for his award, the Call Me By Your Name actor said the following while looking directly into Jenner's eyes: "Lastly, I’ll just say, thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

An insider noted Chalamet's words weren't "just about the award."

"It was a real, genuine thank-you for love, support, and everything Kylie has done for him over the years," they explained.

The couple also showed off some PDA at the ceremony, as they kissed one another.

"That wasn’t PR, that was real love," a source insisted. "You could see it in every look and gesture between them."

"Even Kylie haters couldn’t help but melt watching them," another person exclaimed.