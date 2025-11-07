Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Timothee Chalamet
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet Leaves Girlfriend Kylie Jenner 'Fuming and Heartbroken' With Public Silence Over Their 'Romance'

Photo of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet's silent approach to their romance upset and hurt longtime girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

Nov. 7 2025, Published 6:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Timothée Chalamet has left girlfriend Kylie Jenner "fuming and heartbroken" after refusing to talk about her in his new Vogue cover interview – a move RadarOnline.com can reveal has sent speculation into overdrive Hollywood's most glamorous young couple may be on the rocks.

The 29-year-old Dune actor graces the December issue of Vogue, but fans quickly noticed what was missing – any mention of Jenner.

Article continues below advertisement

Silence Sparks Speculation

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet left Kylie Jenner heartbroken over not discussing their romance.

Article continues below advertisement

He and Jenner, who once flaunted their whirlwind romance from Paris to the south of France, have barely been seen together in recent months.

With Chalamet dodging questions about their relationship, sources say the silence has cut deep for the beauty mogul, 28, who feels "frozen out" as breakup rumors swirl.

In the interview, Chalamet acknowledged he wouldn't discuss his personal life. "And I don't say that with any fear, I just don't have anything to say," he told the magazine about his relationship.

He did, however, speak openly about family, saying he's entering a new stage in life.

"That could be on the radar," he said when asked about fatherhood, adding that he found it "bleak" when a friend bragged about not having kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenner Blindsided by Boyfriend's Choice

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Chalamet dodged questions about their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Behind the scenes, Jenner is said to have been blindsided by her boyfriend's decision to shut down talk of their relationship.

A friend close to the Kardashians star said: "Kylie was really upset by how casually Timothée dismissed the question. She honestly believed they were past the point of hiding things and that he'd want to celebrate their relationship, not act like it doesn't exist.

"She's raging, shocked and heartbroken at the same time, but, as usual, is trying to put a brave face on things by keeping posting 'happy' social media snaps."

Article continues below advertisement

Romance Timeline and Growing Distance

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Jenner wasn't happy when her boyfriend shut down talk of their romance.

Article continues below advertisement

Chalamet and Jenner first connected in January 2023 after meeting at a Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris. They confirmed their romance eight months later with a public kiss at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles.

For much of last year, they were inseparable – courtside at Knicks games, attending Hollywood award shows and vacationing together on the Riviera.

But cracks reportedly began to show over the summer when Chalamet spent months in Hungary filming the third Dune instalment while Jenner stayed in Los Angeles with her children, Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3, whom she shares with ex-partner Travis Scott.

A source close to the couple said: "They've been on completely different schedules for months, and it's really strained things. Kylie's been the one reaching out, calling, visiting – but she's beginning to feel like she's putting in all the effort."

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Split photos of Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift 'Blacklists' Kim Kardashian From Wedding Over Singing Sensation's Bitter Feud With Reality Star's 'Nutty Nazi' Ex-Husband Kanye West

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: 'What Does He Have on Him?' How Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is Pinning His Hopes of Early Release on a Donald Trump Pardon

Article continues below advertisement

Privacy vs. Public Disappointment

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed tension has also grown over Chalamet's reluctance to appear in Jenner's world.

Insiders claimed tension has also grown over Chalamet's reluctance to appear in Jenner's world – from her family's hit series The Kardashians to her major business launches. "Kylie's always been the one showing up for him," said another source. "She's traveled everywhere to support Timothée, but he rarely returns the favor. It's starting to really bother her."

But some of Chalamet's friends insist his quietness is about privacy, not rejection. "Timothée has always been extremely private and guarded about his personal dealings," said a film industry insider.

"He's never been the kind of person to make his relationships part of the spotlight."

Whether his public silence when it comes Kylie signals the end of their relationship is unclear – but her camp is admitting she's disappointed and deeply hurt by the actor's public retreat from their love story.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.