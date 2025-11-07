EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet Leaves Girlfriend Kylie Jenner 'Fuming and Heartbroken' With Public Silence Over Their 'Romance'
Nov. 7 2025, Published 6:24 p.m. ET
Timothée Chalamet has left girlfriend Kylie Jenner "fuming and heartbroken" after refusing to talk about her in his new Vogue cover interview – a move RadarOnline.com can reveal has sent speculation into overdrive Hollywood's most glamorous young couple may be on the rocks.
The 29-year-old Dune actor graces the December issue of Vogue, but fans quickly noticed what was missing – any mention of Jenner.
Silence Sparks Speculation
He and Jenner, who once flaunted their whirlwind romance from Paris to the south of France, have barely been seen together in recent months.
With Chalamet dodging questions about their relationship, sources say the silence has cut deep for the beauty mogul, 28, who feels "frozen out" as breakup rumors swirl.
In the interview, Chalamet acknowledged he wouldn't discuss his personal life. "And I don't say that with any fear, I just don't have anything to say," he told the magazine about his relationship.
He did, however, speak openly about family, saying he's entering a new stage in life.
"That could be on the radar," he said when asked about fatherhood, adding that he found it "bleak" when a friend bragged about not having kids.
Jenner Blindsided by Boyfriend's Choice
Behind the scenes, Jenner is said to have been blindsided by her boyfriend's decision to shut down talk of their relationship.
A friend close to the Kardashians star said: "Kylie was really upset by how casually Timothée dismissed the question. She honestly believed they were past the point of hiding things and that he'd want to celebrate their relationship, not act like it doesn't exist.
"She's raging, shocked and heartbroken at the same time, but, as usual, is trying to put a brave face on things by keeping posting 'happy' social media snaps."
Romance Timeline and Growing Distance
Chalamet and Jenner first connected in January 2023 after meeting at a Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris. They confirmed their romance eight months later with a public kiss at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles.
For much of last year, they were inseparable – courtside at Knicks games, attending Hollywood award shows and vacationing together on the Riviera.
But cracks reportedly began to show over the summer when Chalamet spent months in Hungary filming the third Dune instalment while Jenner stayed in Los Angeles with her children, Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3, whom she shares with ex-partner Travis Scott.
A source close to the couple said: "They've been on completely different schedules for months, and it's really strained things. Kylie's been the one reaching out, calling, visiting – but she's beginning to feel like she's putting in all the effort."
Privacy vs. Public Disappointment
Insiders claimed tension has also grown over Chalamet's reluctance to appear in Jenner's world – from her family's hit series The Kardashians to her major business launches. "Kylie's always been the one showing up for him," said another source. "She's traveled everywhere to support Timothée, but he rarely returns the favor. It's starting to really bother her."
But some of Chalamet's friends insist his quietness is about privacy, not rejection. "Timothée has always been extremely private and guarded about his personal dealings," said a film industry insider.
"He's never been the kind of person to make his relationships part of the spotlight."
Whether his public silence when it comes Kylie signals the end of their relationship is unclear – but her camp is admitting she's disappointed and deeply hurt by the actor's public retreat from their love story.