EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet Leaves Girlfriend Kylie Jenner 'Fuming and Heartbroken' With Public Silence Over Their 'Romance'

The 29-year-old Dune actor graces the December issue of Vogue, but fans quickly noticed what was missing – any mention of Jenner.

Timothée Chalamet has left girlfriend Kylie Jenner "fuming and heartbroken" after refusing to talk about her in his new Vogue cover interview – a move RadarOnline.com can reveal has sent speculation into overdrive Hollywood's most glamorous young couple may be on the rocks.

He and Jenner, who once flaunted their whirlwind romance from Paris to the south of France, have barely been seen together in recent months.

With Chalamet dodging questions about their relationship, sources say the silence has cut deep for the beauty mogul, 28, who feels "frozen out" as breakup rumors swirl.

In the interview, Chalamet acknowledged he wouldn't discuss his personal life. "And I don't say that with any fear, I just don't have anything to say," he told the magazine about his relationship.

He did, however, speak openly about family, saying he's entering a new stage in life.

"That could be on the radar," he said when asked about fatherhood, adding that he found it "bleak" when a friend bragged about not having kids.