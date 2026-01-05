Timothée Chalamet Quashes Break-Up Rumors By Declaring Love For Kylie Jenner During Acceptance Speech At Critics Choice Awards
Jan. 5 2026, Published 8:46 a.m. ET
Timothée Chalamet declared his love for girlfriend Kylie Jenner after being crowned Best Actor at the Critics Choice Award.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actor, 30, publicly recognized his reality star girlfriend, 28, in a rare display of emotion, saying "Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation.
Rare Public Display Of Affection
"I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."
Jenner appeared to have tears in her eyes and she stared at the actor on stage and mouthed: "I love you, too."
The couple have been dogged by both break-up and "showmance" rumors in recent months but Chalamet's gushing words on stage is further proof the pair appear to be the real deal.
The New York native picked up the gong for his performance in ping-pong drama Marty Supreme at the gala held in Santa Monica, California on Sunday night.
He beat an impressive field including Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another, Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams, Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon, Michael B. Jordan – Sinners, and Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent.
Killing Off Split Rumors
Chalamet and Jenner may have made red carpet events the perfect date night but they have chosen to remain quiet about the inner workings of their relationship.
"I don't say that with any fear," Timothée said during an interview with Vogue in November of his decision not to speak about their romance. "I just don't have anything to say."
However, over the weekend, they took a big step in their relationship over the weekend.
The Kardashians star and the actor showed love for each other on social media after she supported him at the Palm Springs International Film Festival the previously day, where he was honored with another award for his performance in Marty Supreme.
Social Media Support
After Jenner and Chalamet appeared in photos together at the Saturday evening event, she took to Instagram and shared pictures of her Marty Supreme-themed look — an orange Ludovic de Saint Sernin sequined gown — captioning the post with orange heart emojis.
The Dune star then "liked" the post and showed love in the comments section by leaving several orange heart emojis of his own.
This public display of affection marks the first time the couple has commented on either of their profiles. Prior to this, they've only "liked" each other’s posts.
Social media users were thrilled to see Chalamet's comment, with one fan writing, "omgggg," and another asking, "when is the wedding."
A third person wrote: "We've waited so long to see this."
Chalamet and Jenner's new relationship development comes one week after Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, showed love to the actor on Instagram.
Kris posted a photo via Instagram Stories on Dec. 26 of a red and white Marty Supreme jacket. "Greatest movie ever!!!" the momager captioned the snap, as she tagged Chalamet in the post.
Chalamet was also publicly included in the family's Christmas celebrations for the first time since he and Jenner started dating in early 2023.
His name was iced onto the Kardashian-Jenner’s gingerbread house, which had the monikers of all the family members.