Timothée Chalamet Quashes Break-Up Rumors By Declaring Love For Kylie Jenner During Acceptance Speech At Critics Choice Awards

"I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Jenner appeared to have tears in her eyes and she stared at the actor on stage and mouthed: "I love you, too."

The couple have been dogged by both break-up and "showmance" rumors in recent months but Chalamet's gushing words on stage is further proof the pair appear to be the real deal.

The New York native picked up the gong for his performance in ping-pong drama Marty Supreme at the gala held in Santa Monica, California on Sunday night.

He beat an impressive field including Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another, Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams, Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon, Michael B. Jordan – Sinners, and Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent.