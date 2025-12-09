Your tip
Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Back Together on Red Carpet Amid Split Rumors as Momager Kris Jenner 'Forgives' 'Wonka' Star for Birthday 'Snub'

picture of Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet and Kris Jenner
Source: MEGA/@krisjenner;Instagram

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are pictured together for the first time since October to plug actor's latest movie — which Kris Jenner endorsed on Instagram.

Dec. 9 2025, Published 8:44 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet put on a show of solidarity on the red carpet amid rumours their relationship is on brink of collapse.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple turned heads in matching all-orange outfits for the premiere of Chalamet's latest movie in L.A.

Break-Up Rumors

picture of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

Chalamet and Jenner's relationship has been dogged by break-up rumors in recent weeks.

They have not been pictured together for weeks amid speculation Chalamet broke off the romance and subsequently missed Kris Jenner’s star-studded 70th birthday bash last month.

But the pair were keen to prove they are very much an item courtesy of their overly-affectionate display on the red carpet to promote the actor's new movie Marty Supreme.

And although she wasn’t at the premiere, Kris showed her support for her daughter's superstar boyfriend by wearing a Marty Supreme bomber jacket for a picture she posted on her Instagram Stories, indicating she had no qualms with Chalamet for missing her milestone birthday party.

Out Of The Spotlght

picture of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

The pair was last pictured together watching the New York Yankees in October.

The couple had not been seen together since they were spotted watching the New York Yankees play the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium in October.

As break-up rumors swirled last month, a new profile ran of Chalemet, 29, in which he dodged inquiries into his relationship with Jenner.

He flatly declared that he 'will not talk about' the romance, adding: "I don’t say that with any fear, I just don't have anything to say," via Vogue.

RadarOnline.com revealed his silence over their relationship left Jenner, 28, "fuming and heartbroken."

Mom's Support

picture of kris jenner
Source: @krisjenner;Instagram

Kris Jenner promotes 'Marty Supreme' on her Instagram page.

A friend close to the Kardashians star said: "Kylie was really upset by how casually Timothée dismissed the question.

"She honestly believed they were past the point of hiding things and that he'd want to celebrate their relationship, not act like it doesn't exist.

"She's raging, shocked and heartbroken at the same time, but, as usual, is trying to put a brave face on things by keeping posting 'happy' social media snaps."

The couple – whose mutual friend is designer Haider Ackermann — met as far back as 2019 at Nobu Malibu.

Although they have not shied away from being seen together in public, they have kept their relationship off social media and she has refrained from mentioning his name on her family's Hulu show, The Kardashians.

picture of Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Jenner and her famous family have been desperate for Chalamet to appear on 'The Kardashians.'

Claims have circulated that their relative privacy about their romance was because Timothee wanted to be regarded as a serious actor.

However, the Kardashians have been desperate for the Wonka star to appear on their show to boost ratings — but he's having none of it, fearing making a cameo would impact his image.

An insider told RadarOnline.com: "Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and KhloéKardashian can't understand why he's so antisocial and downright snobby towards them.

"They've extended endless invites to family gatherings, fancy restaurants and weekends away in Palm Springs."

The source added: "Timmy appreciates that Kylie's family is trying to get to know him, but he's wise enough to be aware that they almost certainly have ulterior motives, like getting him onto The Kardashians and using his name and connections for networking purposes."

