Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Back Together on Red Carpet Amid Split Rumors as Momager Kris Jenner 'Forgives' 'Wonka' Star for Birthday 'Snub'

They have not been pictured together for weeks amid speculation Chalamet broke off the romance and subsequently missed Kris Jenner’s star-studded 70th birthday bash last month.

But the pair were keen to prove they are very much an item courtesy of their overly-affectionate display on the red carpet to promote the actor's new movie Marty Supreme.

And although she wasn’t at the premiere, Kris showed her support for her daughter's superstar boyfriend by wearing a Marty Supreme bomber jacket for a picture she posted on her Instagram Stories, indicating she had no qualms with Chalamet for missing her milestone birthday party.