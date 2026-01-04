Kylie Jenner Stuns in Jaw-Dropping Orange Gown as She Silently Supports Timothée Chalamet on His Big Awards Night

Jenner shared pictures of the flashy dress in an Instagram post. It also featured a plunging neckline and sculptural halter straps, a look that nods directly to the Marty Supreme color story.

The molten-orange design hugged her frame and flashed plenty of skin, surely prompting onlookers to do a double take as she made her entrance.

While Jenner opted not to pose on the red carpet together with Chalamet, the pair still made a striking visual duo.

Her bold fashion statement contrasted with his classic, retro-inspired suit as he accepted the festival’s Spotlight Award for his celebrated work in Marty Supreme.