Kylie Jenner Stuns in Jaw-Dropping Orange Gown as She Silently Supports Timothée Chalamet on His Big Awards Night
Jan. 4 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner turned heads at the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on January 2nd, stepping out in a jaw-dropping burnt orange sequin gown as she backed boyfriend Timothée Chalamet during his big night.
RadarOnline.com can report that the beauty mogul, 28, arrived at the Palm Springs Convention Center in a figure-hugging custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown.
Jenner shared pictures of the flashy dress in an Instagram post. It also featured a plunging neckline and sculptural halter straps, a look that nods directly to the Marty Supreme color story.
The molten-orange design hugged her frame and flashed plenty of skin, surely prompting onlookers to do a double take as she made her entrance.
While Jenner opted not to pose on the red carpet together with Chalamet, the pair still made a striking visual duo.
Her bold fashion statement contrasted with his classic, retro-inspired suit as he accepted the festival’s Spotlight Award for his celebrated work in Marty Supreme.
Acceptance Speech
The Call Me By Your Name actor gushed about acting and the film industry during his acceptance speech.
"At some point, I realized the film industry isn't an institution," Chalamet said, holding his award. "Great roles aren't printed on a conveyor belt. Great auteurs and directors don't fall from a tree."
He added: "Every day to wake up in good health and have the opportunity to make things for the world, that's truly a gift in every sense of the word."
Chalamet also sported a longer haircut, which was a stark change from the buzz cut he had for the film.
Partner Support
The reality star and actor have been dating since early 2023, although they have kept their relationship largely under wraps.
Despite never posting each other on social media, the pair have attended multiple award shows, smiling and posing together on red carpets.
The couple recently appeared together at the Los Angeles premiere of Marty Supreme in December.
Both stars wore bright orange ensembles and clung tight to each other on the red carpet.
Christmas Festivities
The award show comes after Chamalet was included in the annual Kardashian Christmas tradition, per OK Magazine.
On December 25, a picture was posted of a festive gingerbread house, which included the names of the Kardashian-Jenner family — along with their partners and children.
Eagle-eyed fans noticed the actor was included in the delicious dessert next to Jenner's name and her two children, Stormi and Aire.