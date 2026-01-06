Your tip
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Sparks Rumors She's Had 'Brazilian Butt Lift' After Timothée Chalamet Grabs Her Behind At Critics Choice Awards

picture of Kylie Jenner
Source: @kyliejenner;Instagram

Kylie Jenner sparked speculation she's had a Brazilian Butt Lift following footage of the reality star at the Critics Choice Awards.

Jan. 6 2026, Published 8:38 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner has sparked fresh cosmetic surgery rumours following her appearance at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star, who attended the ceremony alongside Best Actor winner boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, prompted speculation you may have had a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) courtesy of the Marty Supreme star's reaction to her derriere, which was captured on camera and quickly went viral.

Viral Video

picture of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

Chalamet was seen grabbing Jenner's backside in the footage which went viral.

Chalamet is seen grabbing her rear, which quickly raised eyebrows over the size of Jenner's bottom, with many online questioning whether it had been surgically enhanced.

In the footage, Jenner can be seen jumping to her feet to cheer on Chalamet as he accepted the Best Actor award for his role in Marty Supreme, triggering a wave of commentary on social media, particularly Reddit, where users speculated about cosmetic procedures.

"I'll never understand why these women want BBLs. They have tiny waists, small arms, but then BOOM. Surgery to make their a--es look huge. WHY?!!," one user wrote beneath a clip from the evening.

Dogged By Cosmetic Surgery Rumors

picture of Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Jenner has faced years of speculation surrounding her figure.

Others accused Jenner of manipulating her body "for Instagram photos."

During his acceptance speech, Chalamet publicly acknowledged Jenner for the first time, saying: "Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation.

"I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

In recent months, Jenner has become more open about her past cosmetic procedures.

The 28-year-old mother-of-two revealed the exact requirements she made to her plastic surgeon to achieve the curvy look she wanted for her chest after a fan asked her on TikTok.

Influencer Rachel Leary addressed Jenner in her TikTok video, saying: "You have got what I am looking for to have done, in terms of like, a boob job.

"It’s like the most perfect natural-looking boob job ever. They're still big, but whatever way you had the implants — if they are implants or if you had fat transfer — to me, it is perfection.

Honest Admission

picture of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

In recent months, Jenner has been more open about the surgery she's had.

"That is what I aspire mine to look like... I don't expect you to share who did the work...but in terms of what you actually had done, I feel like you’ve been quite open about having your boobs done."

The social media user asked the makeup mogul in the caption of the video: "Help a girl out @Kylie Jenner, I just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully."

Jenner replied: "445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! Silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! Hope this helps."

Fans immediately praised the reality television star for being so "honest" and "helpful for the girls."

picture of Kylie Jenner
Source: @kyliejenner;Instagram

The reality star told a TikTok user exactly which breast enlargement procedure she underwent.

The TikTok creator responded: "KYLIEEEEE!!! You are the best. THANK YOU."

Another user praised the young star and wrote: "Kylie is the ultimate girls girl, they could NEVER make me hate her."

A third added: "Kylie is for the girlies."

When Jenner was growing up, the young star constantly shut down rumors she secretly had a boob job.

However, in 2023, she finally came clean on the family's Hulu series, The Kardashians.

