Kylie Jenner Sparks Rumors She's Had 'Brazilian Butt Lift' After Timothée Chalamet Grabs Her Behind At Critics Choice Awards

Others accused Jenner of manipulating her body "for Instagram photos."

During his acceptance speech, Chalamet publicly acknowledged Jenner for the first time, saying: "Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation.

"I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

In recent months, Jenner has become more open about her past cosmetic procedures.

The 28-year-old mother-of-two revealed the exact requirements she made to her plastic surgeon to achieve the curvy look she wanted for her chest after a fan asked her on TikTok.

Influencer Rachel Leary addressed Jenner in her TikTok video, saying: "You have got what I am looking for to have done, in terms of like, a boob job.

"It’s like the most perfect natural-looking boob job ever. They're still big, but whatever way you had the implants — if they are implants or if you had fat transfer — to me, it is perfection.