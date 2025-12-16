EXCLUSIVE: Simone Biles Plastic Surgery Bombshell — Olympic Queen Finally Admits to Getting Work Done After Teasing Fans About a Boob Job and Eye-Tightening Procedures
Dec. 16 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Move over, Kris Jenner!
Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is the latest celebrity to reveal what plastic surgery she's had, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Simone Opens Up on Surgery
And while the 28-year-old hasn't had a deep-plane facelift like the reality-TV matriarch, the seven-time gold medalist did admit to having three procedures.
In an October 26 "getting unready" TikTok, Simone shared some fun facts about herself.
"I've had three plastic surgeries, and two of them you would never be able to tell," she teased, asking followers to guess.
Simone Confirms Cosmetic Details
"Boobs, skinny bbl, and eye lift or skin tightening?" posted one commenter.
Seeming to confirm the boob job, Biles replied with the cherries emoji – often used to represent breasts – then writing "lower bleph, because I had THE WORST eye bags & ear lobe – my earring got ripped out when I was younger."