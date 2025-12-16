And while the 28-year-old hasn't had a deep-plane facelift like the reality-TV matriarch, the seven-time gold medalist did admit to having three procedures.

In an October 26 "getting unready" TikTok, Simone shared some fun facts about herself.

"I've had three plastic surgeries, and two of them you would never be able to tell," she teased, asking followers to guess.