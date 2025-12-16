Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Simone Biles
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Simone Biles Plastic Surgery Bombshell — Olympic Queen Finally Admits to Getting Work Done After Teasing Fans About a Boob Job and Eye-Tightening Procedures

In a TikTok from October, Biles shared some fun facts about herself which sparked plastic surgery rumors.
Source: MEGA

In a TikTok from October, Biles shared some fun facts about herself which sparked plastic surgery rumors.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 16 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Move over, Kris Jenner!

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is the latest celebrity to reveal what plastic surgery she's had, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Simone Opens Up on Surgery

Article continues below advertisement
Simone Biles acknowledged having three plastic surgery procedures during her October 26 TikTok.
Source: MEGA

Simone Biles acknowledged having three plastic surgery procedures during her October 26 TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

And while the 28-year-old hasn't had a deep-plane facelift like the reality-TV matriarch, the seven-time gold medalist did admit to having three procedures.

In an October 26 "getting unready" TikTok, Simone shared some fun facts about herself.

"I've had three plastic surgeries, and two of them you would never be able to tell," she teased, asking followers to guess.

Article continues below advertisement

Simone Confirms Cosmetic Details

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Rihanna has been risking her fortune as the singer refuses a prenup before marrying longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

EXCLUSIVE: Rihanna Risking It All for Love — Singer 'Refuses' to Protect Her $1.4B Fortune with a Prenup Before Marrying Longtime Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Split photos of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and King Charles

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Cancer Battle Latest — And How He Is Poised to Invite Harry and Meghan for 'One Last Christmas'

Article continues below advertisement
A commenter listed plastic surgery options Biles could have had while asking.
Source: MEGA

A commenter listed plastic surgery options Biles could have had while asking.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"Boobs, skinny bbl, and eye lift or skin tightening?" posted one commenter.

Seeming to confirm the boob job, Biles replied with the cherries emoji – often used to represent breasts – then writing "lower bleph, because I had THE WORST eye bags & ear lobe – my earring got ripped out when I was younger."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.