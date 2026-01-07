Justin Baldoni Claims 'It Ends with Us' Co-Star Blake Lively 'Was Setting Me Up for a Trap' by Refusing Body Double for Sex Scenes in Bid to Sabotage Him

According to new legal documents in the never-ending case, Baldoni texted the agent on December 30, 2023, complaining of a "really, really bad week" dealing with Lively, and told how she had contacted him directly to suggest a private meeting at the home she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds and their children.

The 41-year-old actor then claimed his co-star had "refused" to use a body double for sex scenes but insisted one took his place, prompting Sony executives and producer Todd Black to step in.

He wrote: "That’s just setting me up for a trap."

Baldoni also alleged the Lively, 38, had rejected his storyboards for the scenes and wanted to keep both actors fully clothed during what he saw as a key moment in the film.

He wrote: "If you know the book, it's just ridiculous."