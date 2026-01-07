Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Lopez
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Limelight-Loving J-Lo 'Set to Strike Out at Ex Alex Rodriguez' After Diva Was Snubbed in His Bio Doc

J-Lo targets ex Alex Rodriguez after a bio doc snub fuels renewed tension between them.
Source: MEGA

J-Lo has targeted her ex Alex Rodriguez after a bio doc snub fuels renewed tension between them.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 7 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Limelight-loving Jennifer Lopez is red-faced and stinging after ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez brutally snubbed her in his new documentary, and RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal the touchy tigress plans to smack back by spilling all the dicey details of their racy romance that ended in disaster almost five years ago.

Sources said the 56-year-old diva was "upset" and "triggered" after baseball legend A-Rod, 50, brutally ignored their four-year love story in his three-part HBO series, Alex vs. A-Rod.

Article continues below advertisement

J.Lo ‘Crushed’ by Doc Snub

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Alex Rodriguez 'removed' Jennifer Lopez from his HBO docuseries 'Alex vs. A-Rod.'
Source: MEGA

Alex Rodriguez 'removed' Jennifer Lopez from his HBO docuseries 'Alex vs. A-Rod.'

Article continues below advertisement

"J.Lo was bracing to be in that documentary, so to have it then come out and there is nothing about her was very shocking and actually really embarrassing," said an insider. "There was all this talk about his mistakes and about how he could have treated his ex-wife better and yet absolutely no mention of J.Lo, as though she never even existed."

The former Yankees slugger reportedly fully cooperated in his life story and gave a series of on-camera interviews detailing his highs and lows on and off the field.

But J.Lo was reportedly crushed that chunks of the doc were devoted to his time with ex-wife and baby mama Cynthia Scurtis, who he divorced in 2008 after supposedly cheating with pop queen Madonna.

Also mentioned in the docuseries are Alex's former girlfriends Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz.

Article continues below advertisement

A-Rod’s Most Embarrassing Chapter

Article continues below advertisement
Madison LeCroy surfaced in reports surrounding the breakup that ended Lopez and Rodriguez's four-year relationship.
Source: MEGA

Madison LeCroy surfaced in reports surrounding the breakup that ended Lopez and Rodriguez's four-year relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, the pair's high-profile love story imploded after A-Rod reportedly stepped out on J.Lo with reality beauty Madison LeCroy, though he denied any cheating.

Furious J.Lo booted the jock and rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck. Insiders said A-Rod was infuriated and the pair haven't spoken since.

"It's not hard to see why Alex wanted to gloss over that chapter of his life," notes the insider. "It was incredibly embarrassing when Jennifer dumped him and went off with Ben, proclaiming that the actor was the true love of her life as if Alex never existed."

Article continues below advertisement

J.Lo Demands Apologies From A-Rod

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
tom cruise oscars greed second academy honor

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise's Oscars Greed – Pint-Sized Star 'Obsessively Chasing' A SECOND Giant Honor From Academy

Tara Reid recounted a drug-spiking tale after being hauled from a hotel on a stretcher.

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Tara Reid's 'Drug Spiking' Tale After Ex-Hollywood Party Girl Was Hauled From Hotel on Stretcher

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Ben Affleck reentered Lopez's life after her split from Rodriguez, according to insiders describing the fallout.
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck reentered Lopez's life after her split from Rodriguez, according to insiders describing the fallout.

But J.Lo believes the slugger "owes her plenty of apologies for what went down between them," added the insider. "Don't forget there were all sorts of rumors and accusations about Alex getting cozy with that reality star. The fact that he didn't even acknowledge the pain he caused her has really triggered her.

"It's got her wanting to tell her side of the story. She's not going to let him just erase her from his history."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.