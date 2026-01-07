EXCLUSIVE: Limelight-Loving J-Lo 'Set to Strike Out at Ex Alex Rodriguez' After Diva Was Snubbed in His Bio Doc
Jan. 7 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Limelight-loving Jennifer Lopez is red-faced and stinging after ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez brutally snubbed her in his new documentary, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the touchy tigress plans to smack back by spilling all the dicey details of their racy romance that ended in disaster almost five years ago.
Sources said the 56-year-old diva was "upset" and "triggered" after baseball legend A-Rod, 50, brutally ignored their four-year love story in his three-part HBO series, Alex vs. A-Rod.
J.Lo ‘Crushed’ by Doc Snub
"J.Lo was bracing to be in that documentary, so to have it then come out and there is nothing about her was very shocking and actually really embarrassing," said an insider. "There was all this talk about his mistakes and about how he could have treated his ex-wife better and yet absolutely no mention of J.Lo, as though she never even existed."
The former Yankees slugger reportedly fully cooperated in his life story and gave a series of on-camera interviews detailing his highs and lows on and off the field.
But J.Lo was reportedly crushed that chunks of the doc were devoted to his time with ex-wife and baby mama Cynthia Scurtis, who he divorced in 2008 after supposedly cheating with pop queen Madonna.
Also mentioned in the docuseries are Alex's former girlfriends Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz.
A-Rod’s Most Embarrassing Chapter
As RadarOnline.com reported, the pair's high-profile love story imploded after A-Rod reportedly stepped out on J.Lo with reality beauty Madison LeCroy, though he denied any cheating.
Furious J.Lo booted the jock and rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck. Insiders said A-Rod was infuriated and the pair haven't spoken since.
"It's not hard to see why Alex wanted to gloss over that chapter of his life," notes the insider. "It was incredibly embarrassing when Jennifer dumped him and went off with Ben, proclaiming that the actor was the true love of her life as if Alex never existed."
J.Lo Demands Apologies From A-Rod
But J.Lo believes the slugger "owes her plenty of apologies for what went down between them," added the insider. "Don't forget there were all sorts of rumors and accusations about Alex getting cozy with that reality star. The fact that he didn't even acknowledge the pain he caused her has really triggered her.
"It's got her wanting to tell her side of the story. She's not going to let him just erase her from his history."