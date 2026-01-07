Brigitte Bardot's Tragic End: Legendary Actress's Grieving Husband Reveals Cause of Death and Final Words Ahead of Funeral

Bardot had tolerated the surgeries "very well" after being rushed to hospital in late November, according d’Ormale.

He went on to reveal his wife's final words saying: "They were the most moving moment of my life with Brigitte, because she was leaving us.

"She said 'pew pew'. I was half asleep, I sat up and saw that she had stopped breathing."

The two words were Bardot’s touching way of saying goodbye as she would often use it as a “little word of love”, according to a statement by the Brigitte Bardot Foundation.

The mother-of-one took her last breath at 6am on December 28.

An emotional d'Ormale added: "I saw her suffering disappear in the next 15 minutes —she became magnificent."