Brigitte Bardot's Tragic End: Legendary Actress's Grieving Husband Reveals Cause of Death and Final Words Ahead of Funeral
Jan. 7 2026, Published 7:38 a.m. ET
Brigitte Bardot's grieving husband has opened up about the iconic actress's passing ahead of her funeral.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Bernard d’Ormale, who was married to the French icon for 30 years, told how she underwent two major procedures to treat a cancer diagnosis before her death last month, aged 91.
Two Major Operations Shortly Before Death
Bardot had tolerated the surgeries "very well" after being rushed to hospital in late November, according d’Ormale.
He went on to reveal his wife's final words saying: "They were the most moving moment of my life with Brigitte, because she was leaving us.
"She said 'pew pew'. I was half asleep, I sat up and saw that she had stopped breathing."
The two words were Bardot’s touching way of saying goodbye as she would often use it as a “little word of love”, according to a statement by the Brigitte Bardot Foundation.
The mother-of-one took her last breath at 6am on December 28.
An emotional d'Ormale added: "I saw her suffering disappear in the next 15 minutes —she became magnificent."
Thousands Line The Streets To Pay Respects To Icon
Bardot's funeral took place today in a private service in Saint-Tropez.
A public homage at the French Riviera resort where Bardot lived for more than half a century will also host an event for the movie legend.
Hundreds of mourners have already taken to the streets of St Tropez in honour of the actress.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on large screens set up so fans can say their final goodbyes.
In the years leading up to her death, Bardot said she wants to be buried among her multiple pets including a goat, donkey and pony.
Heartbreaking Final Words
She will instead be buried at the Marine Cemetery in St Tropez, close to the grave of her first husband, director Roger Vadim, who died in 2000, aged 72.
Bardot has a history of cancer scares after being diagnosed in 1984 with breast cancer.
She refused chemotherapy and instead underwent radiation treatment where she went into remission in 1986.
The actress also suffered from severe arthritis, which often required her to use walking sticks.
Bardot made 45 films in all and recorded 70 songs as a pop singer before retiring from public life in 1973.
The actress quickly became one of the most famous figures in the Sexual Revolution of the post-war period in the 50s and 60s.
Her image was forged in a cluster of cult films and pop duets – and she was known for portraying characters with hedonistic and tragic lifestyles.
In 1953, Bardot famously frolicked on the beach in a skimpy bikini at the Cannes Film Festival.
She also posed for a nude spread in Playboy to celebrate her 40th birthday.
She was hailed by women across the world for her ground-breaking attitude to sex, as she unapologetically had a long series of husbands and lovers.
Her first marriage to actor Roger Vadim lasted from 1952 until 1957, and this was followed by her wed to Jacques Charrier from 1959 to 1962.
Next, she walked down the aisle in 1967 when she wed Gunter Sachs, but they split two years later.
Her final partner was d’Ormale in 1992.