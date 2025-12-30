EXCLUSIVE: Spooky Brigitte Bardot Death Hoax Controversy Exposed After Screen Siren's Death Aged 91 — And How Pin-Up Blasted Rumors She's Passed Away Weeks Before She Died
Dec. 29 2025, Published 7:17 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Brigitte Bardot eerily confronted false reports of her own death just weeks before she actually died at 91, angrily dismissing an online hoax that briefly convinced fans the screen legend had already passed away.
The late French film star, fashion icon and animal rights campaigner, was born in Paris on September 28, 1934, and died on December 28, 2025, at her home near Saint-Tropez.
A Defiant Denial
Her death was announced by the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, which confirmed she died peacefully after years of declining health.
The announcement came two months after Bardot herself publicly rejected rumors she had died following a hospital stay, calling the claims false and insulting.
The hoax emerged when a celebrity news account on X posted, then quickly deleted, a message claiming she had died after weeks of medical treatment.
The post read: "An icon has passed away, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy and an eternal imprint on the hearts of the French."
Bardot responded directly by raging online: "I don't know which imbecile launched this fake news tonight about my (death) but know that I am well and that I have no intention of taking my leave."
The message spread widely and was later cited after her real death as an eerie final statement.
Declining Health
Two months later, her foundation announced she had died, publishing a tribute noting how she had abandoned her celebrated acting career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation, according to the organization.
Concerns about Bardot's health had been public for several years.
In 2023, when she was 88, she suffered respiratory problems, prompting her husband, Bernard d'Ormale, then 82, to speak openly about her condition.
He told a French newspaper: "Like all people of a certain age, she can no longer bear the heat. It happens at 88 years old. She must not (over-exert herself.)"
That same year, Bardot also acknowledged severe mobility issues. Speaking to La Parisienne, she said: "I can hardly walk anymore, I'm dependent on crutches, and dancing is very difficult for me."
Path to Stardom
Bardot rose to international fame in the 1950s and 1960s as one of the most recognizable faces in cinema before withdrawing from public life to focus on animal rights activism.
She began her career as a ballet dancer and model, appearing on the cover of Elle magazine at just 15.
The attention led to film auditions, where she met screenwriter Roger Vadim. They fell in love and married after she turned 18.
Bardot's early screen roles included Crazy for Love and Manina, the Girl in the Bikini, before she appeared in more than a dozen films.
Her global breakthrough came in 1956 when Vadim cast her in And God Created Woman.
The film was an international success and transformed Bardot into a symbol of sexual freedom, with critics coining the phrase "sex kitten" to describe her on-screen presence.
EXCLUSIVE: Brigitte Bardot Will Shock — How 'Sex Kitten' Siren is Dividing Up Her Massive $65Million Fortune Between Animals and Her Only Son
A Final Blunt Truth
A source said: "Even in her final months, Bardot remained outspoken and defiant, confronting misinformation about her life and death with the same bluntness that defined her public persona for more than seven decades."
They added: "It's amazing and tragic that she addressed a death rumor like this with such frank honesty just before her actual death. But she had such a wicked sense of humor she may have appreciated the poetic irony in this."