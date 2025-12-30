Her death was announced by the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, which confirmed she died peacefully after years of declining health.

The announcement came two months after Bardot herself publicly rejected rumors she had died following a hospital stay, calling the claims false and insulting.

The hoax emerged when a celebrity news account on X posted, then quickly deleted, a message claiming she had died after weeks of medical treatment.

The post read: "An icon has passed away, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy and an eternal imprint on the hearts of the French."

Bardot responded directly by raging online: "I don't know which imbecile launched this fake news tonight about my (death) but know that I am well and that I have no intention of taking my leave."

The message spread widely and was later cited after her real death as an eerie final statement.