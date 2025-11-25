Iconic '60s Sex Symbol Brigitte Bardot, 91, Rushed to the Hospital for the Second Time in Just Weeks as She Battles a 'Serious Illness'
Nov. 25 2025, Published 11:26 a.m. ET
Screen legend Brigitte Bardot has been rushed back to the hospital for what is being called a serious illness, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 91-year-old actress has been recovering from surgery last month that was also brought on by a troubling illness.
Back in the Hospital
Bardot was admitted to the Saint-Jean Hospital in Toulon, France, roughly 10 days ago. Local reports indicate she remains under medical care, and that this visit is tied to the same undisclosed illness she dealt with in October.
The French actress had been in recovery from the unspecified surgery and has been monitored by doctors.
While Bardot was last in the hospital for around three weeks, it's unclear what "serious illness" she was suffering at the time.
Bardot's Previous Health Scares
Bardot's hospitalization comes two years after she required medics to be sent to her home in July 2023 due to respiratory issues amid a heatwave.
At the time, the Rum Runners star's fourth husband, Bernard d'Ormale, whom she married in 1992, told a French outlet, "It was around 9 am when Brigitte had trouble breathing.
"(Her breathing) was stronger than usual, but she did not lose consciousness. Let's call it a moment of respiratory distraction."
Medics administered oxygen to Bardot and then "stayed to watch her" before eventually leaving.
d'Ormale added: "Like all people of a certain age, she can no longer bear the heat. It happens at 88 years old. She must not make useless efforts."
Bardot's Physical and Mental Health
Bardot has suffered a string of physical and mental health issues over her lifetime.
She overdosed on a suspected combination of red wine and sleeping pills a day before her 49th birthday in 1983. The actress wandered out to the beach, where she was later discovered before being rushed to the hospital, where her stomach was pumped.
A year later, Bardot was diagnosed with breast cancer. After refusing chemotherapy treatment, she opted to undergo radiation and went into remission in 1986.
The actress also suffers from arthritis and has been seen using bracing sticks.
Jennifer Lopez Bags $2million Payday Performing at Indian Billionaire Daughter's Star-Studded Wedding — And Shocks Guests By Wearing G-String Bodysuit Showing off Famous Derrière
Bardot Set To Tell-All
Sex bomb Bardot first detonated in the 1956 film, And God Created Woman, where her sensual performance made her an international siren.
In recent years, Bardot has become a virtual recluse, and locals have said that even though she is still a fierce animal rights activist, she rarely leaves her home in St. Tropez.
Last year, RadarOnline.com reported the fiery movie star was writing a juicy memoir about her scandalous life. Although her body has been weakened, friends said her mind and memory are still very strong.
"Brigitte is still very weak and can't walk around, but she can sure talk!" a source spilled.
"She's had brushes with royalty, met presidents and all of the famous rock 'n' rollers and had lusty stars throwing themselves at her," the insider continued.