Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Breaking News

Iconic '60s Sex Symbol Brigitte Bardot, 91, Rushed to the Hospital for the Second Time in Just Weeks as She Battles a 'Serious Illness'

photo of brigitte bardot
Source: mega

Brigitte Bardot has been rushed to the hospital.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 25 2025, Published 11:26 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Screen legend Brigitte Bardot has been rushed back to the hospital for what is being called a serious illness, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 91-year-old actress has been recovering from surgery last month that was also brought on by a troubling illness.

Article continues below advertisement

Back in the Hospital

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Brigitte Bardot
Source: MEGA

Bardot has reportedly been sick with a 'serious illness' for several weeks.

Bardot was admitted to the Saint-Jean Hospital in Toulon, France, roughly 10 days ago. Local reports indicate she remains under medical care, and that this visit is tied to the same undisclosed illness she dealt with in October.

The French actress had been in recovery from the unspecified surgery and has been monitored by doctors.

While Bardot was last in the hospital for around three weeks, it's unclear what "serious illness" she was suffering at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Bardot's Previous Health Scares

Photo of Brigitte Bardot
Source: mega

Bardot's health has left her dependent on bracing sticks.

Bardot's hospitalization comes two years after she required medics to be sent to her home in July 2023 due to respiratory issues amid a heatwave.

At the time, the Rum Runners star's fourth husband, Bernard d'Ormale, whom she married in 1992, told a French outlet, "It was around 9 am when Brigitte had trouble breathing.

"(Her breathing) was stronger than usual, but she did not lose consciousness. Let's call it a moment of respiratory distraction."

Medics administered oxygen to Bardot and then "stayed to watch her" before eventually leaving.

d'Ormale added: "Like all people of a certain age, she can no longer bear the heat. It happens at 88 years old. She must not make useless efforts."

Article continues below advertisement

Bardot's Physical and Mental Health

Photo of Brigitte Bardot
Source: mega

She is still a prolific animal rights activist.

Bardot has suffered a string of physical and mental health issues over her lifetime.

She overdosed on a suspected combination of red wine and sleeping pills a day before her 49th birthday in 1983. The actress wandered out to the beach, where she was later discovered before being rushed to the hospital, where her stomach was pumped.

A year later, Bardot was diagnosed with breast cancer. After refusing chemotherapy treatment, she opted to undergo radiation and went into remission in 1986.

The actress also suffers from arthritis and has been seen using bracing sticks.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
picture of Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Bags $2million Payday Performing at Indian Billionaire Daughter's Star-Studded Wedding — And Shocks Guests By Wearing G-String Bodysuit Showing off Famous Derrière

Jennifer Aniston has been 'helping boyfriend Jim Curtis repair his bond with his son as she hopes to be a stepmom.'

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's Family 'Dream' Come True! 'Friends' Star 'Helping Boyfriend Jim Curtis Repair Bond With His Son' in Hope of Becoming a Stepmom

Bardot Set To Tell-All

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Brigitte Bardot
Source: mega

Bardot had been writing a juicy tell-all about her life.

Sex bomb Bardot first detonated in the 1956 film, And God Created Woman, where her sensual performance made her an international siren.

In recent years, Bardot has become a virtual recluse, and locals have said that even though she is still a fierce animal rights activist, she rarely leaves her home in St. Tropez.

Last year, RadarOnline.com reported the fiery movie star was writing a juicy memoir about her scandalous life. Although her body has been weakened, friends said her mind and memory are still very strong.

"Brigitte is still very weak and can't walk around, but she can sure talk!" a source spilled.

"She's had brushes with royalty, met presidents and all of the famous rock 'n' rollers and had lusty stars throwing themselves at her," the insider continued.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.