Iconic '60s Sex Symbol Brigitte Bardot, 91, Rushed to the Hospital for the Second Time in Just Weeks as She Battles a 'Serious Illness'

Bardot's hospitalization comes two years after she required medics to be sent to her home in July 2023 due to respiratory issues amid a heatwave.

At the time, the Rum Runners star's fourth husband, Bernard d'Ormale, whom she married in 1992, told a French outlet, "It was around 9 am when Brigitte had trouble breathing.

"(Her breathing) was stronger than usual, but she did not lose consciousness. Let's call it a moment of respiratory distraction."

Medics administered oxygen to Bardot and then "stayed to watch her" before eventually leaving.

d'Ormale added: "Like all people of a certain age, she can no longer bear the heat. It happens at 88 years old. She must not make useless efforts."