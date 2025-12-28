'Legend of the Century': '60s Sex Symbol and French Film Icon Turned Animal Crusader Brigitte Bardot Dead at 91

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Bardot, calling her a symbol of freedom and describing her as a defining figure in the nation's cultural history.

"Her films, her voice, her dazzling glory, her initials, her sorrows, her generous passion for animals, her face that became Marianne, Brigitte Bardot embodied a life of freedom. French existence, universal brilliance. She touched us. We mourn a legend of the century," Macron wrote on X.

Bardot stepped away from the spotlight in 1973 at the height of her fame, later explaining simply that she had "had enough".

"There was some exhaustion there, not just from the pace of work, but just [being] the endless subject of a camera lens, whether it's a still camera lens or a movie lens," James Clarke, a U.K.-based author and author of the photo book Being Bardot, told outlets earlier this year. "That is one of the things that come[s] out a little bit [in this book]… She got to that point where it's just like, 'I've kind of done it and 20 years has been sufficient.'"