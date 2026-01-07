Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Tom Cruise
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise's Oscars Greed – Pint-Sized Star 'Obsessively Chasing' A SECOND Giant Honor From Academy

tom cruise oscars greed second academy honor
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise is obsessively chasing a second Oscars honor as Academy recognition fuels his ambition.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 7 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

One Oscar isn't enough for hyper-competitive Tom Cruise. The aging action star is dying to actually earn an Academy Award after receiving an honorary one in November, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tough and tumblin' Cruise, 63, is even said to be turning his back on action flicks to bulk up his acting cred.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tom Chases Serious Oscar Respect

Article continues below advertisement
Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu described 'Judy' as a character-driven film while collaborating with Tom Cruise.
Source: MEGA

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu described 'Judy' as a character-driven film while collaborating with Tom Cruise.

Article continues below advertisement

"He's made more money than he can spend on the Mission: Impossible franchise and his body has been beaten up for it," noted an insider. "Tom wants to show a different side of himself, and with his new film with Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, that's exactly what he's doing."

The Oscar-winning director, 62, has described their project, Judy, as a "character-driven film" and hinted there were zero stunts to be found. It costars awards show darlings Riz Ahmed, Sandra Huller and Jesse Plemons.

"He will surprise the world," Inarritu, who presented Cruise with his honorary Academy Award on November 17 at the Governors Awards in L.A., said of the actor's performance in their upcoming movie. "People will see a new kind of thing."

Article continues below advertisement

Desperate Oscar Chase Hits Overdrive

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Tara Reid recounted a drug-spiking tale after being hauled from a hotel on a stretcher.

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Tara Reid's 'Drug Spiking' Tale After Ex-Hollywood Party Girl Was Hauled From Hotel on Stretcher

A 'Saturday Night Live' boss war has erupted as a female front-runner eyes Lorne Michaels' role.

EXCLUSIVE: 'Saturday Night Live' Boss War Explodes — As We Reveal the Female Front-Runner to Fill Lorne Michaels' Shoes

Article continues below advertisement
Insiders said Cruise hopes a dramatic turn after 'Mission: Impossible' leads to a competitive Oscar win.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Cruise hopes a dramatic turn after 'Mission: Impossible' leads to a competitive Oscar win.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Until the Top Gun star nabs another golden statue, shares the insider, this won't be the last time he resists the need for speed on screen: "He'll spend the next 10 years making serious dramas and thrillers if that's what it takes."

But Cruise is hoping he doesn't have to wait that long, said the source. "He wants to win a competitive Oscar as soon as humanly possible. He's already trying to pump people up for Judy's release next fall. As always with Tom, some of the effort feels desperate."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.