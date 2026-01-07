EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise's Oscars Greed – Pint-Sized Star 'Obsessively Chasing' A SECOND Giant Honor From Academy

"He's made more money than he can spend on the Mission: Impossible franchise and his body has been beaten up for it," noted an insider. "Tom wants to show a different side of himself, and with his new film with Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, that's exactly what he's doing."

The Oscar-winning director, 62, has described their project, Judy, as a "character-driven film" and hinted there were zero stunts to be found. It costars awards show darlings Riz Ahmed, Sandra Huller and Jesse Plemons.

"He will surprise the world," Inarritu, who presented Cruise with his honorary Academy Award on November 17 at the Governors Awards in L.A., said of the actor's performance in their upcoming movie. "People will see a new kind of thing."