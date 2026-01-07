EXCLUSIVE: Inside Tara Reid's 'Drug Spiking' Tale After Ex-Hollywood Party Girl Was Hauled From Hotel on Stretcher
Reformed Hollywood party girl Tara Reid was down for the count and hauled out of a Chicago hotel on a stretcher – and now she's got cops looking for the guy who allegedly slipped her a mickey, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Reid, 50, a rehab graduate with a history of public drunkenness, insisted she had only one glass of wine before she dropped like a bag of rocks at the hotel's bar.
The former American Pie pretty says she blacked out after chatting with a "very successful influencer and YouTuber" and going outside with the stranger for a smoke.
Reid Claims Drink Was Drugged
When the Sharknado star returned to the bar, "there was a napkin over my drink," Reid charged in a police report, adding that she found it odd.
According to Reid, she took a few sips, then immediately blacked out, waking up hours later in a hospital with no memory of recent events.
She says medical staff told her that she'd been drugged – though she also admits she didn't ask which substance was supposedly involved.
Reid Claims Influencer Tried Extortion
"The next thing I remember was waking up in the hospital around 8 hours or more later, not knowing where I was or anything that happened. I completely blacked out with no recollection of anything," she told cops.
Just as shocking, the skinny star also claimed the influencer "texted me the videos of me the next day," which she took as an extortion attempt.
Reid told police that he allegedly told her he "could stop the videos [from] going out."
Reid Says She’ll Prosecute
Her statement to lawmen concluded, "I am willing to prosecute."
Rosemont police say they understand the "severity" of her allegations and are "committed to investigating the incident fully."
Sources said Reid's past struggles with sobriety have led to hopes the episode won't backfire on her.
"No one is saying she's lying," one concerned source told RadarOnline.com. "But with her past, if she's embellishing at all, it could damage her credibility and career."