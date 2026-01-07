EXCLUSIVE: Inside Tara Reid's 'Drug Spiking' Tale After Ex-Hollywood Party Girl Was Hauled From Hotel on Stretcher

Reformed Hollywood party girl Tara Reid was down for the count and hauled out of a Chicago hotel on a stretcher – and now she's got cops looking for the guy who allegedly slipped her a mickey, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Reid, 50, a rehab graduate with a history of public drunkenness, insisted she had only one glass of wine before she dropped like a bag of rocks at the hotel's bar.

The former American Pie pretty says she blacked out after chatting with a "very successful influencer and YouTuber" and going outside with the stranger for a smoke.