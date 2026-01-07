EXCLUSIVE: 'Saturday Night Live' Boss War Explodes — As We Reveal the Female Front-Runner to Fill Lorne Michaels' Shoes
Jan. 7 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Who's the boss at Saturday Night Live? It won't be Lorne Michaels for long, RadarOnline.com can reveal. And as the aging TV honcho, 81, grows closer to being pushed aside, a power struggle is exploding at 30 Rock.
"Tina Fey is the front-runner to succeed Lorne," said the source. "But a lot of key players can't stand her and are going to raise hell if she's hired to do the job!"
Even more problematic for NBC, the source predicted those same disgruntled employees would "quit en masse."
Insecure Men Resist Tina Fey
The source claims insecure men on the cast and in the writers' room just wouldn't feel as "comfortable" reporting to Fey, 55, as they are reporting to Michaels.
Current star Michael Che has been vocal about the octogenarian producer, who created SNL in 1975, being irreplaceable.
"I don't know that any – I don't know how – you do that job and not be Lorne," said the Weekend Update cohost. "It would be strange."
He added: "To me, it's like, imagine being the stepfather of a 50-year-old!"
But Michaels himself has said Fey "could easily" take over as top dog once he leaves.
Fey Not Only Successor Floated
The Mean Girls writer was on the late-night series for nine years, working both in front of and behind the camera. She's also returned to host six times.
An NBC spokesperson says there is no truth to rumors that Fey is taking over the gig and there have been no discussions.
However, the source shared Fey isn't the only familiar name being bounced around.
"People like Seth Meyers and Colin Jost have been mentioned, too," shared the source. "Seth's talk show is made in the same building as SNL and there's a lot of creative overlap with writers, directors and crew."
Longtime Jost Feels Pressure Mount
Meanwhile, "Colin is closing in on 20 years with SNL. He's given the series the best years of his life and there should be some reward for that."
Jost, 43, has spoken about the "level of stress" that comes with the gig, but admitted it would be unfortunate to see the show fall into the wrong hands.
"When it's done well, it's a really unique thing," he said. "It would be sad if it changed or got weird or something."
No matter what, big change is coming. "Any transition isn't going to happen without conflict," warned the source. "SNL is in turmoil."