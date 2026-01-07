EXCLUSIVE: 'Saturday Night Live' Boss War Explodes — As We Reveal the Female Front-Runner to Fill Lorne Michaels' Shoes

Who's the boss at Saturday Night Live? It won't be Lorne Michaels for long, RadarOnline.com can reveal. And as the aging TV honcho, 81, grows closer to being pushed aside, a power struggle is exploding at 30 Rock.

"Tina Fey is the front-runner to succeed Lorne," said the source. "But a lot of key players can't stand her and are going to raise hell if she's hired to do the job!"

Even more problematic for NBC, the source predicted those same disgruntled employees would "quit en masse."