Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Elton John Is Bracing For One Last Family Heartache Before He Pops His Sequin Clogs

elton john last family heartache final days
Source: MEGA

Elton John faces one last family heartache as he prepares for his final days surrounded by loved ones.

Jan. 7 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Devoted dad Elton John is bracing for one of the biggest emotional shakeups of his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal – and it's not another farewell tour.

The legendary performer was deeply moved by You Without Me, a song Brandi Carlile penned for their duet project, which captures the slow, inevitable drift between parents and their growing children.

Elton Feels Empty Nest Pain

The singer's foul mood was on full display in early November at an event.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said John – who married hubby David Furnish in 2014 – felt the lyrics "hit a nerve" because his eldest son, 14-year-old Zachary, recently headed off to boarding school, and son Elijah, 12, is set to follow next September.

"They're incredibly close as a family," shared one insider. "Elton and David are already feeling the emptiness creeping in. It's a huge change. They'll have the house to themselves except for short visits every third weekend. It's emotional."

Elton Refuses to Return Touring

David Furnish and John are adjusting as sons Zachary and Elijah prepare for boarding school.
Source: MEGA

Yet despite whispers that idle time might tempt the Rocket Man back to the stage, friends said he's standing firm on his decision to stay off the road.

"He's not going back on anything," the source said. "Even with the kids gone during the week, Elton's committed to this next chapter. But yes – he's feeling it. Hard."

