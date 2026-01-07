EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Driving Meghan Markle up the Wall With Jealousy' Over 'Secret Calls' to Hollywood's 'Most Single' A-Lister
Jan. 7 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry is hoping to enlist a slew of A-listers for his pet charities, and his top celebrity crush Jennifer Lopez is at the top of his list, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Harry is very competitive and seeing his brother, Prince William, reel in all these big names for his philanthropic efforts has lit a fire under him," said the insider. "He's the one in Hollywood and he's saying it ought to be him who gets the biggest names."
Prince Harry Smitten by J.Lo
So the 41-year-old prince is reportedly reaching out to everyone he has a connection to – it's not just the Hustlers star, 56, he wants to lure in.
"But no doubt she's the most thrilling prospect for him because he's been very taken with her since they met," said the source.
Back in 2020, he and his wife, Meghan Markle, had an intimate dinner with J.Lo and her then beau, former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, 50, in Miami.
The royal hunk spent a lot of the night chatting with the stunning star.
"Most men are totally captured by her, and Harry is only human," a source reported at the time.
Meghan ‘Very Jealous’ Over J.Lo
The 44-year-old duchess was reportedly fuming at the way Harry was drooling over J.Lo.
"Meghan left that dinner feeling very jealous," shared the source.
For months after the dinner, Harry bragged about hanging with the Jenny from the Block singer, according to the insider.
"There's certainly nothing shady going on, but it's hard to imagine that Meghan will be all that pleased about this," said the source.
"If he can get her to make an appearance at an event for the Invictus Games, it would be phenomenal for the organization and a thrill for him, too."
Harry ‘Won’t Rock the Boat’
Markle may not even be aware her husband is allegedly trying to lure J.Lo to get involved in one of his charities.
"Until Harry gets her on board, he'll keep it to himself, he's not going to want to rock the boat for no reason," the source said.