Home > Celebrity > Celebrity Death

A Life Devoted to Animals to the End: Brigitte Bardot's Heartbreaking Final Social Media Posts Emerge Following Her Death at 91

Photo of Brigitte Bardot
Source: The Brigitte Bardot Foundation

Brigitte Bardot died at age 91 following a hospital stay in Toulon.

Profile Image

Dec. 28 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Brigitte Bardot offered fans a final glimpse into her life devoted to animal welfare in the days before her death at the age of 91, RadarOnline.com can report.

The screen icon, long regarded as one of the most recognisable figures in French cinema, died following a hospital stay in Toulon.

Brigitte's Final Posts

brigitte bardot heartbreaking final social media posts death
Source: MEGA

Her final social media posts showed her spending time with rescue dogs.

Best known internationally as a sex symbol of the 1950s and 1960s, Bardot later left acting to dedicate her life to animal rights activism. She founded the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, which supports shelters, animal rescues and sterilisation campaigns for stray animals.

One of the most recent uploads on the foundation's Instagram page showed a video of Bardot spending time with a Doberman named Urphe, who was seeking a new home after his owner moved into a nursing home. Bardot appeared alongside other volunteers, interacting with the dog at a shelter.

Another post shared over Christmas showed Bardot kissing a rescue dog while the foundation extended holiday wishes to supporters.

The message read: "CHRISTMAS. All the teams at the Brigitte Bardot Foundation wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Thank you for your support! Take care of yourselves, your loved ones, and your pets."

Death of an Icon

brigitte bardot heartbreaking final social media posts death
Source: MEGA

The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announced her death.

The foundation confirmed her death in a statement released on Sunday, December 28. It read: "The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation."

The organisation did not specify the exact time or location of her death.

Bardot rose to international fame following her role in the 1956 film And God Created Woman, directed by her first husband, Roger Vadim. Her portrayal of a hedonistic orphan made her an object of fascination worldwide, despite mixed critical reception at the time.

She was later described by Time magazine as France's "most ogled export".

Recurring Health Issues

brigitte bardot heartbreaking final social media posts death
Source: MEGA

Bardot had faced recurring health issues in recent months.

Following news of her death, French president Emmanuel Macron paid tribute, writing on X: "Her films, her voice, her dazzling fame, her initials, her sorrows, her generous passion for animals, her face that became Marianne, Brigitte Bardot embodied a life of freedom. 'A French existence, a universal radiance. She touched us. We mourn a legend of the century.'"

In recent months, Bardot experienced recurring health issues and hospital admissions.

In October, she publicly dismissed false reports of her death, writing: "I don't know who the idiot is who started this fake news about my disappearance this evening, but know that I am fine and that I have no intention of bowing out. A word to the wise."

She later returned to her home in Saint-Tropez after treatment.

