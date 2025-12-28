A Life Devoted to Animals to the End: Brigitte Bardot's Heartbreaking Final Social Media Posts Emerge Following Her Death at 91

Best known internationally as a sex symbol of the 1950s and 1960s, Bardot later left acting to dedicate her life to animal rights activism. She founded the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, which supports shelters, animal rescues and sterilisation campaigns for stray animals.

One of the most recent uploads on the foundation's Instagram page showed a video of Bardot spending time with a Doberman named Urphe, who was seeking a new home after his owner moved into a nursing home. Bardot appeared alongside other volunteers, interacting with the dog at a shelter.

Another post shared over Christmas showed Bardot kissing a rescue dog while the foundation extended holiday wishes to supporters.

The message read: "CHRISTMAS. All the teams at the Brigitte Bardot Foundation wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays! Thank you for your support! Take care of yourselves, your loved ones, and your pets."