EXCLUSIVE: Brigitte Bardot Will Shock — How 'Sex Kitten' Siren is Dividing Up Her Massive $65Million Fortune Between Animals and Her Only Son

The And God Created Woman actress – the original screen siren who redefined female sensuality in postwar cinema – died aged 91 at her villa in Saint-Tropez on December 28 , and left the world not just as a cultural icon, but as one of France's most enduring philanthropists.

Brigitte Bardot has divided her estimated $65million fortune between her beloved animal charities and her only son, Nicolas-Jacques Charrier, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bardot will split her fortune between animal charities and her only son.

Born Brigitte Anne-Marie Bardot in Paris in 1934, she rose from ballet student to global superstar by her early twenties, appearing in 47 films and becoming the face of liberated femininity.

Her decision to retire from acting in 1973 – then aged just 39 – stunned fans.

Yet, it marked the start of the second act that would define her legacy – lifelong devotion to animal rights.

Over the next five decades, she turned fame into activism, founding the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, one of Europe's most powerful voices for animal welfare.

Sources close to Bardot's estate have now confirmed how she decided to distribute her assets before her death.

One longtime associate told us: "Brigitte was absolutely clear – her money should serve the animals she dedicated her life to and ensure her son is secure. She felt those two things were her true family."

Another added: "She believed that compassion was the real legacy worth passing on, in terms of both the animals and the son she spent her life loving."