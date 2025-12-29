Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity News
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Brigitte Bardot Will Shock — How 'Sex Kitten' Siren is Dividing Up Her Massive $65Million Fortune Between Animals and Her Only Son

Photo of Brigitte Bardot
Source: MEGA

Brigitte Bardot has divided her estimated $65million fortune between her beloved animal charities and her only son, Nicolas-Jacques Charrier.

Dec. 29 2025, Published 5:11 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Brigitte Bardot has divided her estimated $65million fortune between her beloved animal charities and her only son, Nicolas-Jacques Charrier, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The And God Created Woman actress – the original screen siren who redefined female sensuality in postwar cinema – died aged 91 at her villa in Saint-Tropez on December 28, and left the world not just as a cultural icon, but as one of France's most enduring philanthropists.

Article continues below advertisement

A Legacy of Activism

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Brigitte Bardot
Source: MEGA

Bardot will split her fortune between animal charities and her only son.

Article continues below advertisement

Born Brigitte Anne-Marie Bardot in Paris in 1934, she rose from ballet student to global superstar by her early twenties, appearing in 47 films and becoming the face of liberated femininity.

Her decision to retire from acting in 1973 – then aged just 39 – stunned fans.

Yet, it marked the start of the second act that would define her legacy – lifelong devotion to animal rights.

Over the next five decades, she turned fame into activism, founding the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, one of Europe's most powerful voices for animal welfare.

Sources close to Bardot's estate have now confirmed how she decided to distribute her assets before her death.

One longtime associate told us: "Brigitte was absolutely clear – her money should serve the animals she dedicated her life to and ensure her son is secure. She felt those two things were her true family."

Another added: "She believed that compassion was the real legacy worth passing on, in terms of both the animals and the son she spent her life loving."

Article continues below advertisement

Assets and Royalties

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Brigitte Bardot
Source: MEGA

She turned La Madrague into a refuge while her legacy grew worldwide.

Article continues below advertisement

By the time of her death, Bardot's fortune had quietly appreciated through film royalties, book contracts, and valuable real estate.

Her seaside retreat, La Madrague – purchased in 1958 – remains one of the French Riviera's most famous private homes, valued at nearly $20million.

She also owned Le Castelet, a 13th-century hilltop estate near Cannes, listed for sale in 2020 at roughly $7million.

Even long after she withdrew from public life, her image continued to earn huge cash through global licensing deals and music royalties from albums such as B.B. and Bonnie and Clyde.

Article continues below advertisement

A Reconciled Inheritance

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Brigitte Bardot
Source: MEGA

She retired at 39 and devoted the rest of her life to animal rights.

Article continues below advertisement

Bardot's son Nicolas, 65, was born from her second marriage to actor Jacques Charrier in 1960.

Though their relationship was often described as distant in earlier years, insiders say reconciliation took place well before her death.

"In her final years their relationship deepened," a source said. "He understood her need for autonomy, and she valued his wish for a quiet life. The terms of the will mirror that mutual respect."

Under French inheritance law, Nicolas retains a reserved share of his mother's estate regardless of any charitable endowments.

But sources said there are documents connected to her foundation that suggest Bardot pre-assigned a substantial portion of her fortune to animal protection projects in France, Spain and India – guaranteeing continued funding for causes including sterilization programs, rescue shelters and anti-poaching campaigns.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
gma meltdown mode roberts and stephanopoulos panic anchor swap

EXCLUSIVE: 'Good Morning America' in 'Absolute Meltdown Mode' — Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos 'Panicking' as Execs Plot Anchor Swap After Ratings Drop

Split photos of Kate Hudson, Serena Williams, Elizabeth Debicki and Sydney Sweeney

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Raunchy New Fashion Trend Set to Finally Knock the Naked Dress off Red Carpets in 2026

Article continues below advertisement

The Legend of Saint-Tropez

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Brigitte Bardot
Source: MEGA

Fans placed flowers outside La Madrague after news of her death broke.

Even after her controversial court fines in later years – including a 2020 $24,000 penalty for remarks ruled discriminatory – Bardot's finances remained strong.

She neither lived opulently nor invested heavily in luxury brands, preferring simple living in the sunlit isolation of Saint-Tropez.

International tributes have poured in since her passing. French President Emmanuel Macron praised her "French existence" and "universal brilliance."

He added: "She touched us. We mourn a legend of the century."

Fans have been placing flowers outside La Madrague, now likely to be preserved under the Foundation's stewardship.

Bardot once wrote in her memoir Initiales B.B.: "My life has been a rebellion against all cages, whether ornamental or moral."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.