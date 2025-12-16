Mickey Rourke Thrown Hollywood Lifeline: Actor 'Set to Play Ozzy Osbourne' in New Movie Biopic After 'Celebrity Big Brother' Axing Threatened to End Career For Good

Insiders claim Rourke's name has been openly discussed by movie execs in regards to playing an older version of the Black Sabbath frontman, who died in July.

The other role up for contention is a biopic about country icon Johnny Cash.

The film offers come nine months after the star was booted off British reality show Celebrity Big Brother for "unacceptable behavior," after he made homophobic remarks to reality star JoJo Siwa.

A movie insider said, "Producers here don’t even know about the Celebrity Big Brother thing. Mickey is golden in the States. This town also loves an underdog, and movie bosses think Mickey still has an Oscar-worthy performance they can wring out of him.