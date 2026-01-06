Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump Jr.

Trump Family Staying in Power: How One of The Don's Sons Could Completely Derail Veep JD Vance's 2028 Presidential Plans

Split photo of Donald Trump Jr., J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

Polling has revealed Donald Trump Jr. gaining on JD Vance as the 2028 Republican nominee.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 6 2026, Published 2:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

While Vice President JD Vance appears to be the most likely successor to Donald Trump in the Republican Party, the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., may thwart the former Ohio senator's hopes for moving into the Oval Office, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Despite Vance, 41, flipping his views to endorse Trump – who he once likened to Adolf Hitler – and subsequently being tapped as his vice president, recent polls revealed the 41-year-old's lead as the 2028 Republican nominee has shrunk significantly.

Meanwhile, Don Jr., 48, has seen a boost in favorability for the nomination.

Article continues below advertisement

Vance's Chances as 2028 Nominee

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

Recent polling showed a steady decline in favorability of Vance as the 2028 GOP nominee.

Polling data taken from a McLaughlin & Associates opinion poll released late 2025 reportedly revealed Vance's chances of being tapped as the 2028 GOP nominee dropped 20 points.

In August, a McLaughlin & Associates survey showed Vance at 36 percent favorability for the nomination, while Don Jr. trailed behind at 16 percent.

Two months later, in October, the margins narrowed with Vance at 38 percent and Don Jr. at 20 percent.

A month later, in November, Vance's lead dwindled to 34 percent while the president's son continued to climb.

Article continues below advertisement

Don Jr. Could Appease MAGA Voters

Photo of J.D. Vance, Donald Trump Jr. and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Don Jr. shares his father's combative communication style and social media rants.

For staunch MAGA voters, Don Jr. could be seen as a no-brainer replacement for his father. While the 48-year-old, like his father, has no previous experience holding public office, Don Jr. shares more in common with his father than a name.

Similar to his dad, Don Jr. has a combative communication style, riles up Trump's base with rants on social media, and seemingly loves media attention.

While neither Don Jr. nor his younger brother Eric holds official titles within the Trump administration, they've both become talking heads for their dad and routinely float his personal grievances as their own.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

A Republican strategist suggested Don Jr. could be a favorable choice for Second Amendment voters.

While Don Jr. has publicly dismissed theories about him running, he's also made moves that appear to be laying the foundation for a career in politics, like ringing the New York Stock Exchange bell for Texas-based firearms online retailer GrabAGun last summer.

He also posted about assembling a rifle on Instagram and called the firearm "one of the coolest toys I've gotten in a long time."

"I'm a Second Amendment person, and I don't know anything about Vance's position on it," longtime Republican strategist Liz Mair reportedly said. "For a real Second Amendment voter, the only people I would truly be comfortable supporting right now would be Donald Trump Jr. or Ron DeSantis. And I'd probably be more comfortable with Donald Trump Jr."

"It depends on each state, but for diehard gun voters, it's a significant issue, and it was one reason Trump Sr. had challenges in 2016," Mair added.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Megyn Kelly

'Embarrassed' Megyn Kelly Torches Former Network Fox News Over Trump's Nicolás Maduro Capture Operation Coverage — 'It Was Like Watching Russian Propaganda'

Photo of Barron Trump

Barron Trump, 19, Sparks Concern After Looking 'Awkward' and 'Lonely' at Lavish Mar-a-Lago Bash With His Parents — 'No Real Friends, Just Like His Dad'

Don Jr. Says 'Calling' to Serve as President 'is There'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Don Jr. said the 'calling is there' when asked if he would 'pick up the reins' when his dad left office.

In May 2025, while sitting on the Qatar Economic Forum panel, Don Jr. was asked if he would be willing to "pick up the reins" when his father leaves the White House.

"I don’t know," Don Jr. replied. "Maybe one day, you know, that calling is there."

His response greatly differed from a previous X post he issued regarding a report about his potential run for office.

"I'm actually glad you're printing this bulls--- because at least now the rest of the press corps will see how sh---- your 'sources' are and how easily you're played by them. Congrats, moron," the president's son wrote.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.