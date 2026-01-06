Trump Family Staying in Power: How One of The Don's Sons Could Completely Derail Veep JD Vance's 2028 Presidential Plans

While Vice President JD Vance appears to be the most likely successor to Donald Trump in the Republican Party, the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., may thwart the former Ohio senator's hopes for moving into the Oval Office, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Despite Vance, 41, flipping his views to endorse Trump – who he once likened to Adolf Hitler – and subsequently being tapped as his vice president, recent polls revealed the 41-year-old's lead as the 2028 Republican nominee has shrunk significantly.

Meanwhile, Don Jr., 48, has seen a boost in favorability for the nomination.