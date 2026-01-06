'Embarrassed' Megyn Kelly Torches Former Network Fox News Over Trump's Nicolás Maduro Capture Operation Coverage — 'It Was Like Watching Russian Propaganda'

"I really think this is something we need to consider both sides on. I really do," Kelly said about the January 3 raid by U.S. Delta Forces in Caracas that took Maduro and his wife into custody after he was indicted back in 2020 for narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, and weapons charges.

"When I was at Fox News, which was a long time, 14 years, I would have known exactly what to do in the wake of Trump's attack in Venezuela, his retrieval, shall we say, to put it in mild terms, of Nicolás Maduro," she continued, seeming somewhat critical about the methods used in the dictator's arrest.

"I would have known that I was supposed to cheerlead it. And I turned on Fox News yesterday, and I'm sorry, but it was like watching Russian propaganda. There was nothing skeptical. It was all rah rah cheerleading."