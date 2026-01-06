Barron Trump, 19, Sparks Concern After Looking 'Awkward' and 'Lonely' at Lavish Mar-a-Lago Bash With His Parents — 'No Real Friends, Just Like His Dad'

Barron, 19, stepped out to be by his parents' side at the Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve bash, where he was among many political figures and celebrities.

Barron Trump has sparked concern after looking "awkward" and "lonely" when he was spotted at Mar-a-Lago with his parents, Donald and Melania Trump , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Barron Trump was called 'lonely,' 'scowling,' and 'judgmental' on Threads.

Based on footage that surfaced, Barron seemed less than enthused about hanging out with his dad's friends.

In one clip, he stood stoically next to his parents while people around him socialized

Users of the popular social media app Threads quickly took to share their thoughts on Barron.

"Yep! He’s standing around awkwardly with no real friends, just like his dad," one user wrote.

Many others commented he was a "poor kid," and one person compared him to Donald, writing, "Yes. Lonely, scowling, judgmental. Exactly like his dad!