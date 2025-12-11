'Agent of Chaos' Bari Weiss 'Out of Her Depth' as New Boss Continues to Shake-up CBS Network — 'She Has No Clue on How to Run an Actual News Organization'

Weiss was hired by Donald Trump supporter and new Chairman and CEO of Paramount, David Ellison, to jolt the network news division out of its left-leaning reporting.

And she wasted no time in making big changes to the network, getting rid of the liberal mainstays in favor of bringing balance – and viewers – back to the ratings-challenged operation.

She's also reportedly tried to poach some of her competitor's biggest names to the Tiffany network – but one industry insider told Radar the 41-year-old is in over her head.

"Bari is so completely out of her depth it’s embarrassing," our source claimed. "She clearly has no idea how to run a network, and this spaghetti-on-the-wall approach to programming shows just how green she is in this position."