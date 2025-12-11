'Agent of Chaos' Bari Weiss 'Out of Her Depth' as New Boss Continues to Shake-up CBS Network — 'She Has No Clue on How to Run an Actual News Organization'
Dec. 11 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Bari Weiss has only been the editor-in-chief of CBS News for two months, but her aggressive, "anti-woke" agenda has already put off others in her business, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Weiss was brought on in early October and has already seen several longtime staffers quit, while others admit to feeling "terrified" by her presence.
The Purge Has Begun
Weiss was hired by Donald Trump supporter and new Chairman and CEO of Paramount, David Ellison, to jolt the network news division out of its left-leaning reporting.
And she wasted no time in making big changes to the network, getting rid of the liberal mainstays in favor of bringing balance – and viewers – back to the ratings-challenged operation.
She's also reportedly tried to poach some of her competitor's biggest names to the Tiffany network – but one industry insider told Radar the 41-year-old is in over her head.
"Bari is so completely out of her depth it’s embarrassing," our source claimed. "She clearly has no idea how to run a network, and this spaghetti-on-the-wall approach to programming shows just how green she is in this position."
Weiss Trying for Top Talent
So far, Weiss has reportedly approached Fox News anchor Bret Baier, who is under contract through 2028, and former Today host Hoda Kotb for jobs at CBS.
At the same time, the network's top evening news team, Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson, both announced their intentions to leave the company entirely.
"Bari Weiss is an agent of chaos who has no original ideas and even less of a clue on how to run an actual news organization," our source doubled down, "which is clear by her repeated missteps and ignorance when it comes to hiring stars."
Tony Dokoupil Takes Over Evening News
On Thursday, Weiss finally celebrated her first big splash – even if it did come in-house. The network confirmed that CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil has been tapped to replace outgoing Evening News anchor Maurice DuBois, who announced his 20-year run with the network will end later this month.
Dokoupil, 44, is set to take over the news desk on Monday, January 5.
In a statement, Weiss said he is the right man for the job: "We live in a time in which many people have lost trust in the media. Tony Dokoupil is the person to win it back.
"That's because he believes in old-school journalistic values: asking the hard questions, following the facts wherever they lead and holding power to account.
"Americans hungry for fairness will see that on display night after night."
Hitting the Ground Running
Dokoupil had reportedly been a frontrunner for the job already and was an in-house favorite of the new "anti-woke" boss, Weiss.
And he'll hit the ground running as CBS teases he will "get out from behind the anchor desk" and go on a cross-country tour to meet with viewers.
In a statement of his own, he shared: "After 20 years in journalism, traveling through all 50 states and talking with people in hundreds of far-flung American places, I realize why a country this big needs a show this ambitious."
He continued: "The strength of our nation is that we benefit from fair reporting and the open discussion of all ideas. For more than 60 years, the 'Evening News' has been a bedrock of that process.
"I'm honored to join a fearless team at this important moment, and with what I can promise is a commitment to trust and the plain truth."