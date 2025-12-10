EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: CBS Names Tony Dokoupil New Anchor Of Evening News as Ultra-Conservative Boss Bari Weiss Praises His 'Old-school Journalistic Values' Amid Network's Drastic Facelift

In a statement, new CBS Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss said Dokoupil is the right man for the job: "We live in a time in which many people have lost trust in the media. Tony Dokoupil is the person to win it back.

"That's because he believes in old-school journalistic values: asking the hard questions, following the facts wherever they lead and holding power to account.

"Americans hungry for fairness will see that on display night after night."

However, one network insider told Radar Weiss really had little other choice: "After being turned down by everyone and their mother, Bari had nowhere else to go but tap Tony Dokoupil."