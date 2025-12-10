Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > CBS
Exclusive Details

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: CBS Names Tony Dokoupil New Anchor Of Evening News as Ultra-Conservative Boss Bari Weiss Praises His 'Old-school Journalistic Values' Amid Network's Drastic Facelift

photo of Tony Dokoupil
Source: mega

Tony Dokoupil is officially taking over the CBS Evening News.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 10 2025, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil has officially been tapped to replace outgoing Evening News anchor Maurice DuBois, RadarOnline.com can report.

Dokoupil, 44, is set to take over the news desk from outgoing anchors Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson on Monday, Jan. 5.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
maurice dubois and john dickerson
Source: cbs

He will replace the outgoing duo of Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson.

In a statement, new CBS Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss said Dokoupil is the right man for the job: "We live in a time in which many people have lost trust in the media. Tony Dokoupil is the person to win it back.

"That's because he believes in old-school journalistic values: asking the hard questions, following the facts wherever they lead and holding power to account.

"Americans hungry for fairness will see that on display night after night."

However, one network insider told Radar Weiss really had little other choice: "After being turned down by everyone and their mother, Bari had nowhere else to go but tap Tony Dokoupil."

Article continues below advertisement

tony dokoupil and gayle king
Source: CBS MORNINGS/CBS

Dokoupil had been a co-host with Gayle King on 'CBS Mornings'.

Dokoupil had reportedly been a frontrunner for the job already and was an in-house favorite of the new "anti-woke" boss, Weiss.

And he'll hit the ground running as CBS teases he will "get out from behind the anchor desk" and go on a cross-country tour to meet with viewers.

In a statement of his own, he shared: "After 20 years in journalism, traveling through all 50 states and talking with people in hundreds of far-flung American places, I realize why a country this big needs a show this ambitious."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: X.com/CBSNews

He continued: "The strength of our nation is that we benefit from fair reporting and the open discussion of all ideas. For more than 60 years, the 'Evening News' has been a bedrock of that process.

"I'm honored to join a fearless team at this important moment, and with what I can promise is a commitment to trust and the plain truth."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Maurice DuBois
Source: MEGA

Maurice DuBois surprised the network by announcing his departure earlier than expected.

Dokoupil joins the "CBS Evening News" from "CBS Mornings," where he has co-hosted alongside Gayle King and Nate Burleson since 2019.

His promotion was necessitated after DuBois unexpectedly made public his departure in a lengthy Instagram message on Thursday, December 4.

Insiders said DuBois was recently informed he was not "the future" of the evening news, but the plan was to announce the change sometime in the new year. That was, until the 60-year-old decided to jump the gun.

"He went rogue," one source said, something CBS president Tom Cibrowski denied while saying he had "worked directly with Maurice for 2 weeks, who is a complete professional, on announcing his departure."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

Trump's Medical Meltdown: The Don, 79, Throws a Tantrum as He Continues to Face Intense Scrutiny Over His 'Declining Health

Composite photo of Candace Owens and Erika Kirk

'A Managerial Error': Candace Owens Rips Turning Point USA's Decision to Name Erika Kirk as New CEO Days After Husband Charlie's Assassination

Photo of John Dickerson
Source: MEGA

Co-anchor John Dickerson announced his exit in October.

DuBois' exit comes less than two months after his CBS Evening News co-anchor, John Dickerson, announced he was leaving the program in October, days after Weiss was appointed editor-in-chief of CBS News.

Dickerson took to Instagram to share the announcement on October 27.

He wrote: "Local news: At the end of this year, I will leave CBS, sixteen years after I sat in as Face the Nation anchor for the first time.

"I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me– the work, the audience's attention, and the honor of being a part of the network's history, and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who've made me a better journalist and a better human. I will miss you."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.