EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: CBS Names Tony Dokoupil New Anchor Of Evening News as Ultra-Conservative Boss Bari Weiss Praises His 'Old-school Journalistic Values' Amid Network's Drastic Facelift
Dec. 10 2025, Published 1:42 p.m. ET
CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil has officially been tapped to replace outgoing Evening News anchor Maurice DuBois, RadarOnline.com can report.
Dokoupil, 44, is set to take over the news desk from outgoing anchors Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson on Monday, Jan. 5.
In a statement, new CBS Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss said Dokoupil is the right man for the job: "We live in a time in which many people have lost trust in the media. Tony Dokoupil is the person to win it back.
"That's because he believes in old-school journalistic values: asking the hard questions, following the facts wherever they lead and holding power to account.
"Americans hungry for fairness will see that on display night after night."
However, one network insider told Radar Weiss really had little other choice: "After being turned down by everyone and their mother, Bari had nowhere else to go but tap Tony Dokoupil."
Dokoupil had reportedly been a frontrunner for the job already and was an in-house favorite of the new "anti-woke" boss, Weiss.
And he'll hit the ground running as CBS teases he will "get out from behind the anchor desk" and go on a cross-country tour to meet with viewers.
In a statement of his own, he shared: "After 20 years in journalism, traveling through all 50 states and talking with people in hundreds of far-flung American places, I realize why a country this big needs a show this ambitious."
He continued: "The strength of our nation is that we benefit from fair reporting and the open discussion of all ideas. For more than 60 years, the 'Evening News' has been a bedrock of that process.
"I'm honored to join a fearless team at this important moment, and with what I can promise is a commitment to trust and the plain truth."
Dokoupil joins the "CBS Evening News" from "CBS Mornings," where he has co-hosted alongside Gayle King and Nate Burleson since 2019.
His promotion was necessitated after DuBois unexpectedly made public his departure in a lengthy Instagram message on Thursday, December 4.
Insiders said DuBois was recently informed he was not "the future" of the evening news, but the plan was to announce the change sometime in the new year. That was, until the 60-year-old decided to jump the gun.
"He went rogue," one source said, something CBS president Tom Cibrowski denied while saying he had "worked directly with Maurice for 2 weeks, who is a complete professional, on announcing his departure."
DuBois' exit comes less than two months after his CBS Evening News co-anchor, John Dickerson, announced he was leaving the program in October, days after Weiss was appointed editor-in-chief of CBS News.
Dickerson took to Instagram to share the announcement on October 27.
He wrote: "Local news: At the end of this year, I will leave CBS, sixteen years after I sat in as Face the Nation anchor for the first time.
"I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me– the work, the audience's attention, and the honor of being a part of the network's history, and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who've made me a better journalist and a better human. I will miss you."