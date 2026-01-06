Tony Dokoupil's 'CBS Evening News' Debut Blasted as a 'Train Wreck' by Viewers After New Anchor Suffers Embarrassing 'Big Problems'
Jan. 6 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Tony Dokoupil experienced technical difficulties both figurative and literal as he anchored his first official broadcast of the CBS Evening News, RadarOnline.com can report.
The expected CBS News savior was derailed by the glitches, slamming the show and admitting to "big problems here."
From Reading the News to Becoming the News
After opening the broadcast with the latest on the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Dokoupil found himself making news when he became confused about which story to cover next: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's announcement that he would not seek reelection or Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's censure of Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.
The rails came off quickly, as the 45-year-old stammered through a segue.
"To other news, as you just heard from Jill... to other news now, to Gov. Walz," he said as Kelly's photo appeared over his shoulder. "No, we're gonna do Mark Kelly."
As video of Kelly started to run, a clearly confused Dokoupil shook his head and smirked, before melting down: "First day, big problems here."
But the rollercoaster ride wasn't over yet, as the frustrated anchor seemed to yell at his control room: "Are we going to Kelly here? Or are we going to go into Jonah Kaplan?"
That was followed by an awkwardly long silence before the CBS crew finally settled on the Mark Kelly story.
And still the nightmare dragged on, as when DoKoupil finally got back on track and introduced the Waltz story, he called Minnesota the "Great Lakes state."
Blame It On Bari Weiss
Critics online were more than happy to point out the "Great Lakes" state is actually Michigan, while Minnesota is nicknamed the "Land of 10,000 Lakes."
After the snafus, X users came down hard on Dokoupil and his new MAGA-friendly editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss.
"Bari Weiss' anchor melted down on the air, something you just don't see on network newscasts," one viewer criticized. "One of the first things a small market anchor learns is how to stay cool when there are glitches and tap dance around the train wreck so the viewer doesn't even realize it."
Another blasted: "The inexperience of new CBS News chief Bari Weiss is on full display."
While a third railed: "Complete & utter incompetence on display during Bari Weiss & Tony Dokoupil's first weekday, primetime broadcast.
"Great job, Bari! Hope the money was worth the humiliation!"
Dokoupil's Rough Start
Dokoupil got off to a rough start even before his first broadcast, when he shared a "get-to-know-me" video message in which he appeared to insult the intelligence of his audience.
"The point is that on too many stories, the press missed the story. Because we've taken into account the perspective of advocates and not the average American," he said. "Or we put too much weight in the analysis of academics or elites, and not enough on you."
'RIP CBS News'
Once again, viewers lashed out, taking to a Reddit thread to decry the backhanded compliment.
"'Don't worry, our reporting won't challenge you or educate you in any way'" one person posted, as another echoed: "Translation: I report what Bari Weiss and Larry Ellison want me to report."
Other disgruntled viewers took their aim at Dokoupil's network, with one declaring: "RIP CBS News."
Another commented, "He feels compelled to make this type of statement because his journalistic ethics are in question. If you're doing the right thing, you likely don’t need to announce it, ya know? The work speaks for itself."
While one person compared: "Congrats on being a paid propaganda shill, Tony. May your career devolve as greatly as Megyn Kelly's."