Tony Dokoupil's 'CBS Evening News' Debut Blasted as a 'Train Wreck' by Viewers After New Anchor Suffers Embarrassing 'Big Problems'

After opening the broadcast with the latest on the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Dokoupil found himself making news when he became confused about which story to cover next: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's announcement that he would not seek reelection or Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's censure of Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

The rails came off quickly, as the 45-year-old stammered through a segue.

"To other news, as you just heard from Jill... to other news now, to Gov. Walz," he said as Kelly's photo appeared over his shoulder. "No, we're gonna do Mark Kelly."

As video of Kelly started to run, a clearly confused Dokoupil shook his head and smirked, before melting down: "First day, big problems here."