'CBS is Dead': Tony Dokoupil Torched After Promising 'Transparency' to News Program Viewers as He Prepares to Take Over Anchor Gig

As he gets ready to assume the lead anchor role on Monday, January 5, Dokoupil shared a taped message laying out his personal journalistic philosophy and approach.

"A lot has changed since the first person sat in the Evening News chair," the 45-year-old began. "For me, the biggest difference is this: people don't trust us like they used to."

He went on to share the same complaints many right-leaning advocates have made about newsrooms, and talked like someone poised to follow new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and her "anti-woke" agenda.

Dokoupil promised to put viewers first – ahead of "advertisers, politicians, and corporate interests."