'CBS is Dead': Tony Dokoupil Torched After Promising 'Transparency' to News Program Viewers as He Prepares to Take Over Anchor Gig

tony dokoupil
Source: cbs

Tony Dokoupil shared a personal message days before taking over the CBS News anchor desk.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 2 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Tony Dokoupil hasn't even anchored his first broadcast, yet CBS News' would-be savior is already off to a rocky start, RadarOnline.com can report.

It probably doesn't help when you start by throwing shade at the intelligence of your viewers.

tony dokoupil
Source: cbs

Dokoupil's message was met with skepticism online.

As he gets ready to assume the lead anchor role on Monday, January 5, Dokoupil shared a taped message laying out his personal journalistic philosophy and approach.

"A lot has changed since the first person sat in the Evening News chair," the 45-year-old began. "For me, the biggest difference is this: people don't trust us like they used to."

He went on to share the same complaints many right-leaning advocates have made about newsrooms, and talked like someone poised to follow new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and her "anti-woke" agenda.

Dokoupil promised to put viewers first – ahead of "advertisers, politicians, and corporate interests."

Speaking to the 'Average American'

tony dokoupil and gayle king
Source: CBS MORNINGS/CBS

Dokoupil had been a co-host with Gayle King on 'CBS Mornings'.

However, his message then seemed to insult those same viewers by questioning their intelligence.

"The point is that on too many stories, the press missed the story. Because we've taken into account the perspective of advocates and not the average American.

"Or we put too much weight in the analysis of academics or elites, and not enough on you."

Source: cbs

Those viewers took to a Reddit thread to decry the backhanded compliment.

"'Don't worry, our reporting won't challenge you or educate you in any way'" one person posted, as another echoed: "Translation: I report what Bari Weiss and Larry Ellison want me to report."

RIP CBS

Photo of Bari Weiss
Source: mega

He was picked by new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss for the coveted role.

Other disgruntled viewers took their aim at Dokoupil's network, with one declaring: "RIP CBS News."

Another person commented: "He feels compelled to make this type of statement because his journalistic ethics are in question. If you're doing the right thing, you likely don’t need to announce it, ya know? The work speaks for itself."

While one person compared: "Congrats on being a paid propaganda shill, Tony. May your career devolve as greatly as Megyn Kelly's."

Bari Weiss is the 'Right' Choice

bari weiss
Source: nbc/youtube

Weiss is championing an 'anti-woke' approach to the network news.

Weiss was brought on to lead CBS News in early October, and her aggressive, "anti-woke" agenda almost instantly led several longtime staffers to quit, while others admit to feeling "terrified" by her presence.

The 41-year-old was hired by Trump supporter and new Chairman and CEO of Paramount, David Ellison, to jolt the network news division out of its left-leaning reporting.

And she wasted no time in making big changes to the network, getting rid of the liberal mainstays in favor of bringing balance – and viewers – back to the ratings-challenged operation.

But one industry insider told Radar that's no way to bring back fairness and balance to the news: "You can’t cover those in power when you are constantly trying to suck up to them.

"CBS News was once the gold standard in journalism, and now it’s an arm of the Trump administration. Walter Cronkite is surely rolling in his grave."

