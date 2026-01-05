Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Tim Walz

Tim Walz Accuses Trump of Wanting to 'Poison' Minnesota Residents During Press Conference After Dropping Out of Governor's Race Amid Fraud Allegations

Split photo of Tim Walz, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Gov. Tim Walz accused Donald Trump of wanting to 'poison' and 'divide' citizens as he suspended his re-election bid.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 5 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Governor Tim Walz didn't hold back when he called out Donald Trump and his administration.

Walz accused the president of trying to "poison" Minnesota residents and divide his state at a press conference announcing he would not seek re-election, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former Democratic vice presidential candidate suspended his re-election bid amid controversy sparked by a right-wing YouTube creator who accused Somali-run daycare centers of fraud.

Article continues below advertisement

YouTube Video Sparks Chaos Over Fraud

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Tim Walz
Source: MEGA

Dozens of charges have been filed as part of a years-long ongoing probe into alleged misuse of funds for state social services.

Despite a years-long, ongoing investigation into misuse of federal funds for state social services, including Medicaid housing assistance and meal programs for children, which has already produced dozens of federal charges, the Trump administration amplified the scandal following a YouTube video from Nick Shirley, 23.

Shirley, who traveled to various daycares and demanded to be let inside, claimed he exposed alleged fraud with little evidence. Nonetheless, his video was amplified by Vice President JD Vance and X CEO Elon Musk, sparking a firestorm online.

In light of the viral video, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced it was freezing child care payments to Minnesota pending a federal investigation.

While Shirley gleefully took credit for Walz suspending his re-election bid amid the scandal, the Minnesota governor made it clear his decision was based on "the actions of the political leadership in Washington."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ATRUPAR

Walz accused Trump of wanting to 'poison our people against each other.'

"For the last several years, an organized group of criminals have sought to take advantage of our state's generosity. And even as we make progress in the fight against the fraudsters, we now see an organized group of political actors seeking to take advantage of the crisis," Walz said at a press conference on Monday, January 5.

"I won't mince words here. Donald Trump and his allies – in Washington, in St. Paul, and online – want to make our state a colder, meaner place," the governor continued. "They want to poison our people against each other by attacking our neighbors. And, ultimately, they want to take away much of what makes Minnesota the best place in America to raise a family."

"They've already begun by taking our tax dollars that were meant to help families afford child care. And they have no intention of stopping there," Walz said of child care payments being suspended over the YouTube video.

Article continues below advertisement

Walz Slams Trump, Republican Lawmakers

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Walz slammed Trump for 'demonizing' Somali residents of Minnesota.

"Make no mistake: We should be concerned about fraud in our state government. We cannot effectively deliver programs and services if we can’t earn the public's trust. That's why, over the past few years, we've made systemic changes to the way we do business," Walz continued as he noted the ongoing fraud investigation.

Walz went on to slam the "political gamesmanship we're seeing from Republicans" despite efforts to crack down on fraud.

"We've got Republicans here in the legislature playing hide-and-seek with whistleblowers. We've got conspiracy theorist right-wing YouTubers breaking into daycare centers and demanding access to our children. We've got the President of the United States demonizing our Somali neighbors and wrongly confiscating childcare funding that Minnesotans rely on," Walz said. "It is disgusting. And it is dangerous."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr. Bettina Anderson

Ring The Alarm: Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle Finally Reacts to His New Engagement to Florida Socialite Bettina Anderson One Year After Their Split

Photo of Nicolás Maduro

'This Looks Staged': Arrested Nicolás Maduro's 'Multiple Bizarre Outfit Changes' and 'Happy' Appearance Baffles Social Media Users

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Tim Walz
Source: MEGA

Walz said he's focused on 'work' instead of partisan politics for the remainder of his term.

After the governor accused Republican lawmakers of "playing politics with the future of our state," he officially announced he would not seek re-election.

"But I cannot abide the actions of the political leadership in Washington – these opportunists who are willing to hurt our people to score a few cheap points," he said. "They and their allies have no intention of helping us solve the problem – and every intention of profiting off of it."

“Which brings me to this: 2026 is an election year. And election years have a way of ramping up the politics at a time when we simply can't afford more politics. ... But as I reflected on this moment with my family and my team over the holidays, I came to the conclusion that I can't give a political campaign my all," he continued.

"Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can't spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.