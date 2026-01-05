Tim Walz Accuses Trump of Wanting to 'Poison' Minnesota Residents During Press Conference After Dropping Out of Governor's Race Amid Fraud Allegations
Jan. 5 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Governor Tim Walz didn't hold back when he called out Donald Trump and his administration.
Walz accused the president of trying to "poison" Minnesota residents and divide his state at a press conference announcing he would not seek re-election, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Democratic vice presidential candidate suspended his re-election bid amid controversy sparked by a right-wing YouTube creator who accused Somali-run daycare centers of fraud.
YouTube Video Sparks Chaos Over Fraud
Despite a years-long, ongoing investigation into misuse of federal funds for state social services, including Medicaid housing assistance and meal programs for children, which has already produced dozens of federal charges, the Trump administration amplified the scandal following a YouTube video from Nick Shirley, 23.
Shirley, who traveled to various daycares and demanded to be let inside, claimed he exposed alleged fraud with little evidence. Nonetheless, his video was amplified by Vice President JD Vance and X CEO Elon Musk, sparking a firestorm online.
In light of the viral video, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced it was freezing child care payments to Minnesota pending a federal investigation.
While Shirley gleefully took credit for Walz suspending his re-election bid amid the scandal, the Minnesota governor made it clear his decision was based on "the actions of the political leadership in Washington."
"For the last several years, an organized group of criminals have sought to take advantage of our state's generosity. And even as we make progress in the fight against the fraudsters, we now see an organized group of political actors seeking to take advantage of the crisis," Walz said at a press conference on Monday, January 5.
"I won't mince words here. Donald Trump and his allies – in Washington, in St. Paul, and online – want to make our state a colder, meaner place," the governor continued. "They want to poison our people against each other by attacking our neighbors. And, ultimately, they want to take away much of what makes Minnesota the best place in America to raise a family."
"They've already begun by taking our tax dollars that were meant to help families afford child care. And they have no intention of stopping there," Walz said of child care payments being suspended over the YouTube video.
Walz Slams Trump, Republican Lawmakers
"Make no mistake: We should be concerned about fraud in our state government. We cannot effectively deliver programs and services if we can’t earn the public's trust. That's why, over the past few years, we've made systemic changes to the way we do business," Walz continued as he noted the ongoing fraud investigation.
Walz went on to slam the "political gamesmanship we're seeing from Republicans" despite efforts to crack down on fraud.
"We've got Republicans here in the legislature playing hide-and-seek with whistleblowers. We've got conspiracy theorist right-wing YouTubers breaking into daycare centers and demanding access to our children. We've got the President of the United States demonizing our Somali neighbors and wrongly confiscating childcare funding that Minnesotans rely on," Walz said. "It is disgusting. And it is dangerous."
After the governor accused Republican lawmakers of "playing politics with the future of our state," he officially announced he would not seek re-election.
"But I cannot abide the actions of the political leadership in Washington – these opportunists who are willing to hurt our people to score a few cheap points," he said. "They and their allies have no intention of helping us solve the problem – and every intention of profiting off of it."
“Which brings me to this: 2026 is an election year. And election years have a way of ramping up the politics at a time when we simply can't afford more politics. ... But as I reflected on this moment with my family and my team over the holidays, I came to the conclusion that I can't give a political campaign my all," he continued.
"Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can't spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences."