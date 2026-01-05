Tim Walz Accuses Trump of Wanting to 'Poison' Minnesota Residents During Press Conference After Dropping Out of Governor's Race Amid Fraud Allegations

Despite a years-long, ongoing investigation into misuse of federal funds for state social services, including Medicaid housing assistance and meal programs for children, which has already produced dozens of federal charges, the Trump administration amplified the scandal following a YouTube video from Nick Shirley, 23.

Shirley, who traveled to various daycares and demanded to be let inside, claimed he exposed alleged fraud with little evidence. Nonetheless, his video was amplified by Vice President JD Vance and X CEO Elon Musk, sparking a firestorm online.

In light of the viral video, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced it was freezing child care payments to Minnesota pending a federal investigation.

While Shirley gleefully took credit for Walz suspending his re-election bid amid the scandal, the Minnesota governor made it clear his decision was based on "the actions of the political leadership in Washington."