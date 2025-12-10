'Your Dad Does Not Love You': Tim Walz's Daughter Fires Back at Donald Trump Jr After Prez's Son Takes a Swipe at the Minnesota Governor
Dec. 10 2025, Published 2:27 p.m. ET
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's daughter Hope has started a feud with Donald Trump Jr., claiming his commander-in-chief father "does not love" him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hope, 24, used the scathing accusation after Don Jr., 47, backed up Donald Trump's controversial claim that the former Democratic vice presidential nominee is "re------."
'Your Dad Does Not Love You'
Hope took to TikTok on Monday, December 8, sharing a screenshot of an X post by Don Jr. in which he responded to a video of Tim, who claimed people were driving past the Governor's mansion and yelling the "r" word out the window, dubbing the actions "shameful."
"They're not wrong," Don Jr. wrote of the name-callers, receiving plenty of laughing emoji responses from MAGA nation as well as billionaire Elon Musk.
Hope said in her video, "Oh, Don. It is so clear that your dad does not love you, or if there is any love there, it’s not for your compassion, like my dad loves me, but instead your cruelty. That's not love."
'Daddy Issues Are So Clear'
"I genuinely feel sad that you and your family feel the need to degrade and put down large swaths of the country in an attempt to make yourself feel better," Hope continued.
"My family and I will always be richer than yours, always because we don’t find joy in this,” she scoffed. "We find joy in each other and spending time together and doing quality, good things for this world together, not tearing other people down."
Hope launched a final salvo at Don Jr., telling him, "Those daddy issues are so, so clear, and I genuinely do feel sad for you. I really hope you get the help you need."
So far, the president's son hasn't responded to her claims.
'R' Word Controversy
Donald caused a firestorm of controversy on Thanksgiving Day, in a message on Truth Social, complaining about immigrants on welfare. He then called out the Twin Cities' Somali community, saying that "thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota. Somali gangs are roving the streets looking for 'prey' as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments."
"The seriously re------ Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both," the prez continued while dropping the "r" word.
Donald then doubled down on using the word when questioned by a reporter aboard Air Force One two days later.
"You mentioned Tim Walz, and you called him what many Americans do find an offensive word—'re------'. Do you stand by that claim of calling Tim Walz 're-----'?'" "Yeah, I think there's something wrong with him. Absolutely, sure. Do you have a problem with it?" the tycoon replied.
'Release the MRI Results'
Walz initially responded to the president calling him the "r" word with what he thought was a flex, reposting a Truth Social post on X and writing, "Release the MRI results," referring to the Commander-in-Chief getting the scan in October as part of his annual physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center.
Donald did just that on December 1, and it proved the MRI scan had nothing to do with the president's brain for possible dementia issues, as some speculated.
Instead, the process was conducted as a preventive cardiac and abdominal screening, during which Donald's personal physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, described the MRI results as "perfectly normal."