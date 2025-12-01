Donald Trump Blasts Reporter For Questioning his MRI Scan and Claims he 'Aced Cognitive Test' Amid Dementia Fears — 'I Got a Perfect Mark Which You Would be Incapable of Doing'
Dec. 1 2025, Published 7:03 a.m. ET
Donald Trump has blasted a reporter onboard Air Force One for questioning his MRI scan.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president claims he is happy to release results amid growing dementia fears and pressure from the likes of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who is demanding the findings are made public.
'I Will Release Results'
During the exchange with journalists, he was asked for his response to Walz's cries for transparency, sparking another fiery response.
Trump said: "They were perfect like my phone call where I got impeached. Absolutely perfect. If you want to have it released, I'll release it."
The president was referring to the phone call he had with Ukraine President Zelensky that led to his first impeachment attempt in 2019.
Trump was then questioned by CBS News' Weija Jiang what part of the body the MRI was looking at when he took a shot at her.
"I have no idea. It was just an MRI. It wasn't the brain because I took a cognitive test and aced it. I got a perfect mark which you would be incapable of doing," he said, pointing straight at Jiang.
'I Aced It'
He then said "goodbye everybody" to the media scrum before pointing at a second female reporter and saying "you too."
Kamala Harris' former running mate has rallied for the MRI's results after Trump called Walz "seriously retarded" on social media last week.
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said in late October that the president received "advanced imaging" at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center "as part of his routine physical examination" and that the results showed Trump remains in "exceptional physical health."
She did not specify what part of Trump's body was imaged in the scan.
Trump's recent clash with Walz has ramped up after the president called Walz "a retard" on Thanksgiving night.
Standing By Walz Slur
During the press conference, Trump was also asked if he stands by the insult with a reporter claiming "many Americans" find the word offensive.
"Absolutely. You have a problem with it? You know what? I think there's something wrong with him," Trump said of Walz.
RadarOnline.com recently revealed a medical expert doesn't think the president was being truthful about his recent musings surrounding his MRI — in particular his claim he did not know which part of his body was being analyzed.
According to Dr. Michael Fox of Upright MRI, a "patient would certainly know which body part is being scanned before the MRI. The technician would go over the exam so the patient would be aware of what to expect."
He explained to RadarOnline.com: "Coils are used to scan specific areas that are being evaluated. Safety questions are asked to be certain if the MRI is safe before beginning the exam."
"A prescription is required for every MRI exam ordered," Dr. Fox added.
The medical expert's comments come after Trump revealed he had undergone an MRI during his physical examination last month, but claimed he didn't exactly know what doctors were looking for.