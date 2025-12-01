Donald Trump Blasts Reporter For Questioning his MRI Scan and Claims he 'Aced Cognitive Test' Amid Dementia Fears — 'I Got a Perfect Mark Which You Would be Incapable of Doing'

During the exchange with journalists, he was asked for his response to Walz's cries for transparency, sparking another fiery response.

Trump said: "They were perfect like my phone call where I got impeached. Absolutely perfect. If you want to have it released, I'll release it."

The president was referring to the phone call he had with Ukraine President Zelensky that led to his first impeachment attempt in 2019.

Trump was then questioned by CBS News' Weija Jiang what part of the body the MRI was looking at when he took a shot at her.

"I have no idea. It was just an MRI. It wasn't the brain because I took a cognitive test and aced it. I got a perfect mark which you would be incapable of doing," he said, pointing straight at Jiang.