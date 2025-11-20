EXCLUSIVE: What's Trump Hiding? Medical Expert Goes Off on Prez After He Claimed He Had 'No Idea' What Was Analyzed During his MRI... as Dementia Rumors Ramp Up

"I have no idea what they analyzed,” the 79-year-old told reporters on Air Force One while en route to his Mar-a-Lago resort. "But whatever they analyzed, they analyzed it well, and they said that I had as good a result as they’ve ever seen."

According to Trump, the MRI was part of his semiannual physical and "very standard." Despite not saying much about his exam, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was quick to fill in the blanks with her own claims.

She said at the time: "... President Trump received advanced imaging at Walter Reed Medical Center as part of his routine physical examination. The full results were viewed by attending radiologists and consultants, and all agree that President Trump remains in exceptional physical health, which I know all of you will see with your own eyes this evening when he opens up his dinner to the press."

However, many have speculated Trump and his loyal team are doing everything in their power to hide his apparent issues from the public... including a possible battle with dementia.