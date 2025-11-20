EXCLUSIVE: What's Trump Hiding? Medical Expert Goes Off on Prez After He Claimed He Had 'No Idea' What Was Analyzed During his MRI... as Dementia Rumors Ramp Up
Nov. 20 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump turned heads when he claimed to have been clueless when it came to his MRI, but one medical expert doesn't think the president was being truthful, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial politician previously boasted about his health, as he has done in the past, but things may not be as perfect as Trump is claiming.
Did Trump Lie About MRI?
According to Dr. Michael Fox of Upright MRI, a "patient would certainly know which body part is being scanned before the MRI. The technician would go over the exam so the patient would be aware of what to expect."
He explained to RadarOnline.com: "Coils are used to scan specific areas that are being evaluated. Safety questions are asked to be certain if the MRI is safe before beginning the exam."
"A prescription is required for every MRI exam ordered," Dr. Fox added.
The medical expert's comments come after Trump revealed he had undergone an MRI during his physical examination last month, but claimed he didn't exactly know what doctors were looking for.
White House Claims Trump Is In 'Exceptional Physical Health'
"I have no idea what they analyzed,” the 79-year-old told reporters on Air Force One while en route to his Mar-a-Lago resort. "But whatever they analyzed, they analyzed it well, and they said that I had as good a result as they’ve ever seen."
According to Trump, the MRI was part of his semiannual physical and "very standard." Despite not saying much about his exam, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was quick to fill in the blanks with her own claims.
She said at the time: "... President Trump received advanced imaging at Walter Reed Medical Center as part of his routine physical examination. The full results were viewed by attending radiologists and consultants, and all agree that President Trump remains in exceptional physical health, which I know all of you will see with your own eyes this evening when he opens up his dinner to the press."
However, many have speculated Trump and his loyal team are doing everything in their power to hide his apparent issues from the public... including a possible battle with dementia.
Is The President Dealing With Dementia?
"There can be changes seen on an MRI relating to dementia," Dr. Fox, who has not treated Trump, told us. And many of his critics feel the former reality star may not be struggling with the disease, as many have pointed to his baffling comments as proof.
During his speech at the US Navy's 250th anniversary celebration in Norfolk, Virginia, in October, Trump claimed he warned the government about Osama Bin Laden a year before the September 11th terrorist attacks.
He boasted at the time: "Please remember I wrote about Osama bin Laden exactly one year ago, one year before he blew up the World Trade Center. And I said, 'You got to watch Osama bin Laden.' And the fake news would never let me get away with that statement unless it was true."
Trump seemed to be referring to his 2000 book, The America We Deserve, which was co-written by Dave Shiflett, though there was no such warning included in the work.
Trump's apparent mushed brain was once again called out when he sent out a tweet about artificial intelligence, only to follow it up with a nearly identical tweet less than an hour later on Tuesday, November 18.
Even Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker thinks his rival desperately needs help, previously pleading, "I genuinely think there is something wrong with him. I wish that his family would intervene, because I do think he needs mental health help, and I don’t think anybody around him that works for him is going to do that, because they're benefiting from his failure of mental health, his dementia."
"I wish somebody would help out the president of the United States," the 60-year-old added.