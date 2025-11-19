Trump's 'Dementia' Concerns Explode After Prez Repeats Himself in Social Media Rants Less Than an Hour Apart
Nov. 19 2025, Published 2:40 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's mind and memory are under suspicion once again, RadarOnline.com can report, after the president sent out a tweet about artificial intelligence, only to follow it up with a nearly identical tweet less than an hour later.
Concerns for Trump's mental health continue to plague him after a string of recent eye-opening actions.
A Repeat Performance
Late Tuesday afternoon, Trump trumpeted his love for artificial intelligence and shared his displeasure with state overregulation.
In the first post, which he fired off at 4:56 p.m., the politician wrote: "Investment in AI is helping to make the U.S. Economy the 'HOTTEST' in the World – But overregulation by the States is threatening to undermine this Growth 'Engine'. Some States are even trying to embed DEI ideology into AI models, producing 'Woke AI' (Remember Black George Washington?). We MUST have one Federal Standard instead of a patchwork of 50 State Regulatory Regimes. We can do this in a way that protects children AND prevents censorship!"
Just 40 minutes later, at 5:36 p.m., he echoed himself, writing: "Investment in AI is helping to make the U.S. Economy the 'HOTTEST' in the World, but overregulation by the States is threatening to undermine this Major Growth 'Engine'. Some States are even trying to embed DEI ideology into AI models, producing 'Woke AI' (Remember Black George Washington?). We MUST have one Federal Standard instead of a patchwork of 50 State Regulatory Regimes. If we don’t, then China will easily catch us in the AI race. Put it in the NDAA, or pass a separate Bill, and nobody will ever be able to compete with America."
The only real difference was that Trump switched out a call to protect children for a warning that China will "catch us in the AI race."
Gavin Newsom Takes Aim
Trump's repeat performances have raised red flags in the past, with his main rival, California Gavin Newsom, pointing out a link between repetition and dementia.
Last week, after Trump dropped by Fox News and shared several verifiably false comments about Newsom's handling of the state, the Democrat took to X and shared a screenshot of a chat he had with Elon Musk's AI bot baby Grok, in which he asked, "Do people with dementia repeat false things over and over again?"
Grok replied: "Yes, people with dementia frequently repeat false statements, questions, or stories over and over.
"This is a common symptom known as perseveration or repetitive speech/behavior, and it often involves inaccurate or fabricated information (sometimes called confabulation)."
Trump Goes on McDonald's Rant
Trump's recent outlandish behavior has turned heads as well, especially after his off-script rambling about his favorite fast food order Monday night while delivering remarks to a group of owners, operators, and suppliers at the McDonald's Impact Summit in Washington.
His speech went off the rails when he decided to get personal with the fast food behemoth.
"No matter who you are, everybody loves something at McDonald's. There’s always something to have," the 79-year-old said innocently. However, he followed that by declaring his love for the chain's Filet-o-Fish sandwich, demonstrating his apparent obsession by screeching out some weird type of sound.
Pam Bondi's Career on the Line as She Refuses to Reveal if Epstein Files Will Be Released in Heated Conference... Despite Trump's Reputation Hanging by a Thread
"I like the fish," he said, and then waved his hand around like a swimming fish and let out a loud "Khhhhh."
Trump kept going, delivering his own on-stage Yelp review to the executives.
"You could do a little bit more tartar sauce, though, please. Seriously," he said while pointing at the bigwigs seated in front of him. "Do you understand that? Yes, he understands."