Trump's 'Dementia' Concerns Explode After Prez Repeats Himself in Social Media Rants Less Than an Hour Apart

Late Tuesday afternoon, Trump trumpeted his love for artificial intelligence and shared his displeasure with state overregulation.

In the first post, which he fired off at 4:56 p.m., the politician wrote: "Investment in AI is helping to make the U.S. Economy the 'HOTTEST' in the World – But overregulation by the States is threatening to undermine this Growth 'Engine'. Some States are even trying to embed DEI ideology into AI models, producing 'Woke AI' (Remember Black George Washington?). We MUST have one Federal Standard instead of a patchwork of 50 State Regulatory Regimes. We can do this in a way that protects children AND prevents censorship!"

Just 40 minutes later, at 5:36 p.m., he echoed himself, writing: "Investment in AI is helping to make the U.S. Economy the 'HOTTEST' in the World, but overregulation by the States is threatening to undermine this Major Growth 'Engine'. Some States are even trying to embed DEI ideology into AI models, producing 'Woke AI' (Remember Black George Washington?). We MUST have one Federal Standard instead of a patchwork of 50 State Regulatory Regimes. If we don’t, then China will easily catch us in the AI race. Put it in the NDAA, or pass a separate Bill, and nobody will ever be able to compete with America."

The only real difference was that Trump switched out a call to protect children for a warning that China will "catch us in the AI race."