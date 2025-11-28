Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

'Are You A Stupid Person?': Donald Trump Savages ANOTHER Female Reporter in White House Rant during Heated Exchange over Afghan Shooter

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has ranted at another female reporter during fiery exchange at White House briefing on Thursday.

Nov. 28 2025, Updated 7:43 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump humiliated a female journalist during a fresh White House tirade caught on camera.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president snapped "are you stupid? Are you a stupid person" during a press conference over the Afghan suspect accused of shooting two National Guard members in Washington, DC on Wednesday.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Loses Cool

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump called the female reporter 'a stupid person' while being quizzed on Afghan gunman.

Article continues below advertisement

The fiery exchange unfolded as reporters grilled Trump about the vetting of the accused gunman Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, and whether federal screening failures were actually to blame rather than immigration policy.

CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, 51, calmly noted that federal officials had said the suspect "worked very closely with the CIA in Afghanistan for years, that he was vetted and the vetting came up clean."

But Trump immediately lashed back.

"He went cuckoo. I mean, he went nuts," Trump said.

"It happens too often with these people. You see them. But look, this is how they come in, they're standing on top of each other. That's an airplane. There was no vetting or anything. They came in unvetted and we have a lot of others in this country and we're going to get them out."

Article continues below advertisement

Snapped In Front Of Cameras

Source: @ElectionWiz/X
Article continues below advertisement

Reporter, Cordes, then pushed again, citing federal watchdog findings.

"Actually, your DOJ IG (United States Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General) just reported this year that there was thorough vetting by DHS and by the FBI of these Afghans who were brought into the U.S., so why do you blame the Biden administration for what this man did?"

Trump's response devolved into a stingingly personal attack as he laid into Cordes, who was educated at Princeton University.

"Because they let them in. Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person?" he fired back.

"Because they came in on a plane along with thousands of other people that shouldn't be here and you're just asking questions because you're a stupid person."

Article continues below advertisement

Form For Rants At Females

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The President called a female reporter 'piggy' last week, and also dubbed another female journalist 'ugly.'

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

All About Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's Model Daughter Sunday Rose... as Teen Making Big Waves in Industry Despite Parents' Separation

Photo of Tara Reid

YouTuber Denies Tara Reid's Claim He Spiked Her Drink in Chicago Hotel Bar After 'Terrifying Incident' Sparked 'American Pie' Actress's Hospitalization

Article continues below advertisement

He continued, launching into a broad condemnation of the Afghanistan withdrawal and immigration law.

"And there's a law passed that it's almost impossible to get them out. You can't get them out once they come in, and they came in and they were unvetted, they were unchecked, there were many of them, and they came in on big planes and it was disgraceful," Trump said.

"The whole Afghanistan situation was a mess. It should've never taken place… we would've left from Bagram, and we would've kept Bagram by the way."

Despite the verbal barrage, the reporter seemed to take the insult in her stride, though at one point appeared to raising an eyebrow and nodded as Trump continued to berate her, ignoring the information she was attempting to clarify.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump's press conference surrounded the shootings of two National Guards, one of whom tragically passed away.

This week Trump slammed a female New York Times reporter for being "ugly" after dredging up "creepy" health rumors about him.

And earlier this month, Trump told Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey to be "quiet, piggy" after she asked about the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Earlier Thursday, Trump solemnly announced that National Guard Sarah Beckstrom, 20, had died from her injuries, describing her as an "incredible person" and "outstanding in every way."

Her colleague, Andrew Wolfe, 24, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Accused gunman Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who entered the United States in 2021 during the mass evacuation that followed the collapse of the U.S.-backed Afghan government.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.