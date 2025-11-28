'Are You A Stupid Person?': Donald Trump Savages ANOTHER Female Reporter in White House Rant during Heated Exchange over Afghan Shooter

The fiery exchange unfolded as reporters grilled Trump about the vetting of the accused gunman Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, and whether federal screening failures were actually to blame rather than immigration policy.

CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, 51, calmly noted that federal officials had said the suspect "worked very closely with the CIA in Afghanistan for years, that he was vetted and the vetting came up clean."

But Trump immediately lashed back.

"He went cuckoo. I mean, he went nuts," Trump said.

"It happens too often with these people. You see them. But look, this is how they come in, they're standing on top of each other. That's an airplane. There was no vetting or anything. They came in unvetted and we have a lot of others in this country and we're going to get them out."