'Are You A Stupid Person?': Donald Trump Savages ANOTHER Female Reporter in White House Rant during Heated Exchange over Afghan Shooter
Nov. 28 2025, Updated 7:43 a.m. ET
Donald Trump humiliated a female journalist during a fresh White House tirade caught on camera.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president snapped "are you stupid? Are you a stupid person" during a press conference over the Afghan suspect accused of shooting two National Guard members in Washington, DC on Wednesday.
Trump Loses Cool
The fiery exchange unfolded as reporters grilled Trump about the vetting of the accused gunman Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, and whether federal screening failures were actually to blame rather than immigration policy.
CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, 51, calmly noted that federal officials had said the suspect "worked very closely with the CIA in Afghanistan for years, that he was vetted and the vetting came up clean."
But Trump immediately lashed back.
"He went cuckoo. I mean, he went nuts," Trump said.
"It happens too often with these people. You see them. But look, this is how they come in, they're standing on top of each other. That's an airplane. There was no vetting or anything. They came in unvetted and we have a lot of others in this country and we're going to get them out."
Snapped In Front Of Cameras
Reporter, Cordes, then pushed again, citing federal watchdog findings.
"Actually, your DOJ IG (United States Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General) just reported this year that there was thorough vetting by DHS and by the FBI of these Afghans who were brought into the U.S., so why do you blame the Biden administration for what this man did?"
Trump's response devolved into a stingingly personal attack as he laid into Cordes, who was educated at Princeton University.
"Because they let them in. Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person?" he fired back.
"Because they came in on a plane along with thousands of other people that shouldn't be here and you're just asking questions because you're a stupid person."
Form For Rants At Females
He continued, launching into a broad condemnation of the Afghanistan withdrawal and immigration law.
"And there's a law passed that it's almost impossible to get them out. You can't get them out once they come in, and they came in and they were unvetted, they were unchecked, there were many of them, and they came in on big planes and it was disgraceful," Trump said.
"The whole Afghanistan situation was a mess. It should've never taken place… we would've left from Bagram, and we would've kept Bagram by the way."
Despite the verbal barrage, the reporter seemed to take the insult in her stride, though at one point appeared to raising an eyebrow and nodded as Trump continued to berate her, ignoring the information she was attempting to clarify.
This week Trump slammed a female New York Times reporter for being "ugly" after dredging up "creepy" health rumors about him.
And earlier this month, Trump told Bloomberg reporter Catherine Lucey to be "quiet, piggy" after she asked about the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
Earlier Thursday, Trump solemnly announced that National Guard Sarah Beckstrom, 20, had died from her injuries, describing her as an "incredible person" and "outstanding in every way."
Her colleague, Andrew Wolfe, 24, remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Accused gunman Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who entered the United States in 2021 during the mass evacuation that followed the collapse of the U.S.-backed Afghan government.