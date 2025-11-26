White House on Lockdown: Two National Guard Soldiers Shot in D.C. in Horrific Attack — as Trump Declares Shooter Will 'Pay a Very Steep Price'
Nov. 26 2025, Published 3:36 p.m. ET
The White House has been placed under lockdown after two National Guard members were shot two blocks away from the People's House on Wednesday, November 26, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Metro Police confirmed the scene has been cleared and a male suspect, who is said to be critically injured, was taken into custody.
After Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the soldiers were injured in the downtown Washington, D.C. shooting, West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey announced their deaths on social media.
Moments later, Morrisey retracted the statement and said his office received "conflicting reports" on the service members' condition.
West Virginia Governor Addresses 'Conflicting Reports'
"We are now receiving conflicting reports about the condition of our two Guard members and will provide additional updates once we receive more complete information," Morrsey wrote on X shortly after 4 P.M. local time. "Our prayers are with these brave service members, their families, and the entire Guard community."
The governor's post came after he announced the National Guard members had succumbed to their injuries.
"It is with great sorrow that we can confirm both members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, DC, have passed away from their injuries," the politician wrote on X. "These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country. We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues."
"Our entire state grieves with their families, their loved ones, and the Guard community. West Virginia will never forget their service or their sacrifice, and we will demand full accountability for this horrific act," the post concluded.
A law enforcement official briefed on the situation reportedly said the National Guard members are a man and a woman.
Metro Police Confirm Suspect in Custody
Around 2:40 P.M. local time, the MPD announced officers were responding to reports of "a shooting at 17th and I Street, NW," which is about two blocks away from the White House, in an X post.
MPD confirmed in a follow-up post: "The scene is secured. One suspect is in custody."
In addition to Metro Police, U.S. Marshals, ATF, and the FBI also responded to the scene.
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Trump, who is in Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday, is aware of the developing situation.
"The White House is aware and actively monitoring this tragic situation," Leavitt said. "The President has been briefed."
It remains unclear at this time whether or not the shooting was a targeted attack.
Trump Responds to D.C. Shooting
Trump addressed the developing situation on Truth Social and declared the "animal" responsible for shooting the soldiers will "pay a very steep price."
"The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price," Trump wrote. "God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement."
He added: "These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!"