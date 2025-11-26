White House on Lockdown: Two National Guard Soldiers Shot in D.C. in Horrific Attack — as Trump Declares Shooter Will 'Pay a Very Steep Price'

The White House has been placed under lockdown after two National Guard members were shot two blocks away from the People's House on Wednesday, November 26, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Metro Police confirmed the scene has been cleared and a male suspect, who is said to be critically injured, was taken into custody.

After Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the soldiers were injured in the downtown Washington, D.C. shooting, West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey announced their deaths on social media.

Moments later, Morrisey retracted the statement and said his office received "conflicting reports" on the service members' condition.