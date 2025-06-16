EXCLUSIVE: New York Times Gay Politician 'Cover-Up' — Leftie Paper Slaps Down Plea For Advice From Homosexual Activist Over Affair With Closeted Power-Player
A gay writer has been told to shut up about a same-sex affair with a closeted "prominent" male politician by a New York Times agony uncle.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the unnamed contributor wrote to the leftie newspaper's problem page called The Ethicist, asking its columnist, philosopher Kwame Anthony Appiah, for advice regarding whether or not to tell all about the fling.
New York Times 'Cover Up'
Talking about the sexual encounter, the anonymous writer said he was a "gay activist" at the time and had sex with a man who "went into become one of the most prominent politicians in his country."
He claims the politician was single at the time and "denied being gay", before going onto marry a woman and live a "putatively heterosexual life."
The writer asked Appiah, 71, for guidance on the etiquette of telling this type of story, admitting he was unsure if it was "his story to tell."
They also asked whether he is "obligated to keep his name a secret even though I didn't agree to do that at the time, and when asked to keep it quiet I refused."
Columnist's Warning
But in a fiery rebuke, Appiah made his thoughts on the matter clear, demanding the writer keep schtum about the affair and accusing him of being a fame seeker, saying going public with his revelation was just a "murky wish to be acknowledged in a story that has long since moved on without you — to insert yourself in someone else’s Wikipedia page?"
He continued: "Sexual intimacy presupposes a measure of respect for the privacy of those involved.
"Would your brief encounter have occurred had you announced in advance that you felt free to publish the names of your sexual partners?
"And there's an ethical weight that comes with holding in your hands another person's private life, or an episode of it, anyway.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Live: Kanye West Poised to Cause More Chaos by Returning to Court — As Juror is Sensationally Booted Out for 'Lie' and Rapper's Kids Post Emotional Father's Day Tribute
"You don't know how he now thinks of his own sexuality, what his wife knows, how they've shaped their lives together or what accommodations have been made in the privacy of a life that has nothing to do with you anymore.
"Before you risk bruising another family, perhaps it's worth closing your laptop and pausing to consider: Do you really have good reason to change course and stop honoring the intimacy of your youthful affair?"
Appiah then warned the writer how telling his story may have dire consequences on the politician.
He added: "Once a story like this reaches the media, especially social media, it can spiral far beyond your control.
"Depending on the political culture of his country, what begins as a personal anecdote can quickly turn into a public spectacle. The result could be more intrusive, more destructive and more lasting than you anticipate — for him, his family and for you.
"You can send a story out into the world, but you can't call it home."
RadarOnline.com has contacted New York Times and Appiah for comment.