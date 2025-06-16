EXCLUSIVE: New York Times Gay Politician 'Cover-Up' — Leftie Paper Slaps Down Plea For Advice From Homosexual Activist Over Affair With Closeted Power-Player

Talking about the sexual encounter, the anonymous writer said he was a "gay activist" at the time and had sex with a man who "went into become one of the most prominent politicians in his country."

He claims the politician was single at the time and "denied being gay", before going onto marry a woman and live a "putatively heterosexual life."

The writer asked Appiah, 71, for guidance on the etiquette of telling this type of story, admitting he was unsure if it was "his story to tell."

They also asked whether he is "obligated to keep his name a secret even though I didn't agree to do that at the time, and when asked to keep it quiet I refused."