Trump's Wild Tantrum: The Don, 79, Uses Shocking Slur in Late-Night Anti-Immigration Rant... as Dementia Concerns Surround The Prez

While the Don ranted about a slew of topics, it was when he addressed former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz's stance on Somali refugees that things took a staggering turn.

"The seriously re------ Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both," the Prez wrote, dropping the R word.

He then went in on Minnesota's Rep Ilhan Omar, coining her the "worst 'Congressman/Woman' in our country" who is "always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the U.S.A. illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how 'badly' she is treated, when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc."