Trump's Wild Tantrum: The Don, 79, Uses Shocking Slur in Late-Night Anti-Immigration Rant... as Dementia Concerns Surround The Prez
Nov. 28 2025, Published 11:04 a.m. ET
Donald Trump peppered his Happy Thanksgiving social media post with a late-night anti-immigration rant in which he used a shocking slur on the evening of Thanksgiving, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Prior to using the alarming term, the president announced a major change in terms of immigration.
Donald Trump Slams Tim Walz With the 'R Word'
While the Don ranted about a slew of topics, it was when he addressed former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz's stance on Somali refugees that things took a staggering turn.
"The seriously re------ Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing, either through fear, incompetence, or both," the Prez wrote, dropping the R word.
He then went in on Minnesota's Rep Ilhan Omar, coining her the "worst 'Congressman/Woman' in our country" who is "always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the U.S.A. illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how 'badly' she is treated, when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc."
What Else Did Trump Say in his Thanksgiving Rant?
Earlier in his rant, Trump began by sending Thanksgiving salutations to "all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our Country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the World, for being 'Politically Correct,' and just plain STUPID, when it comes to Immigration."
"The official United States Foreign population stands at 53 million people (Census), most of which are on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions, gangs, or drug cartels," he continued rambling. "They and their children are supported through massive payments from Patriotic American Citizens who, because of their beautiful hearts, do not want to openly complain or cause trouble in any way, shape, or form. They put up with what has happened to our Country, but it’s eating them alive to do so!"
Trump then doled out statistics, alleging a migrant who earns $30,000 with a green card will get "roughly $50,000 in yearly benefits for their family."
Donald Trump Details the 'Leading Cause of Social Dysfunction in America'
Trump went on to attribute this "refugee burden" as the "leading cause of social dysfunction in America."
He continued down a rabbit hole, noting it's "something that did not exist after World War II (Failed schools, high crime, urban decay, overcrowded hospitals, housing shortages, and large deficits, etc.).
"As an example, hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota. Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for 'prey' as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone."
Prior to his diatribe, Trump had vented earlier in the evening about Somalians, saying they "have caused a lot of trouble" and "We’re not taking their people anymore. We’re getting a lot of their people out because they’re nothing but trouble."
Tim Walz's Response
Trump's Thanksgiving fulmination wasn't the first time he's gone off about Minnesota as of late.
Last week, he called the state a "hub of fraudulent money laundering activity" and insisted he wanted Somalis living there to be sent "back to where they came from,"
Walz's response to Trump's attack was to repost his post on his X account and add the following caption: "Release the MRI results."
Walz was referring to an MRI Trump claimed to have had last month. He didn't specify what it was for at the time, but there have been rumblings regarding his cognitive decline, so it's clear what Walz was implying with his response.